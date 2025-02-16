‘Broomsie’ arrested for allegedly shooting ‘Duck’ over old grievance

Kaieteur News- A 41-year-old resident of Corentyne, Berbice Hubert Byass also called ‘Broomsie’ was on Saturday arrested for allegedly shooting 29 -year-old Daniel Jones called ‘Duck’ in his leg.

Police in a statement said that the incident occurred at approximately 03:21h. However, the accused and the victim have history.

“The victim stated that in mid-2024 (exact date unknown), he had been drinking with friends in the Corriverton area near Munchies Bar when a misunderstanding led to a fight between him and the suspect. The suspect fled the scene that night, and the victim never saw him again. He did not report the altercation to the police,” Police reported.

However, on Saturday at around 03:00h, Jones went to Staymond’s Food Shop in Dukestown, with three friends after hanging out in Corriverton. As he was standing outside the shop, he observed the suspect, Byass, approaching with a handgun in his hand. The suspect pointed the firearm at Jones and ordered him to get on the ground.

“The victim refused and told the suspect to do as he pleased. The suspect then fired a single shot, striking the victim in his left upper leg. The victim immediately fled towards the public road,” the police stated.

Police said that as Jones was running to avoid further injury, Byass discharged the weapon twice in his direction failing to hit him. Jones managed to enter a motorcar that he and his friends had travelled in. He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital for treatment.

He was examined by a doctor on duty and subsequently admitted for observation. He subsequently took self-discharge.

Several persons were questioned, and the information obtained confirmed that gunshots were heard. However, no one could confirm the shooter’s identity. Notwithstanding, Byass reported to the Springlands Police Station, where he was arrested. So far, he has denied having knowledge of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

