Latest update February 16th, 2025 4:46 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bharrat J – another try to redeem a brother

Feb 16, 2025 Features / Columnists, The GHK Lall Column

Hard Truths…

By GHK Lall

Kaieteur News- Guyanese are watching a man destroy himself in slow motion.  Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is his name, and self-destruction is his game.  He thinks it is his claim to fame.  Being who I am, it is painful to watch a man overreach so many times, fall overboard so often.  I cannot stand idly by, face my peers, stand before my Maker, and say that I did my best to redeem him.  To save him from himself, his worst instincts.  Hence, I must try again.

Every now and again, I am given a clip (a clip only) of one of Dr. Jagdeo’s Thursday afternoon riotous bacchanals.  He calls them press conferences.  All I see and hear is a man who has boobytrapped himself with high octane verbal explosives.  He unloads, he implodes, he explodes.  I find myself doubting, actually despairing, that this man who is a former head of state, could have an elevated conversation again.  On Thursdays, he meanders around the potholed roads of Guyana, and it is all to no avail.  He succeeds in creating a bigger tomb for himself.  I observe a man, a leader, a political figure, who may travel every road that there is, but still is unable to discover the frontiers of his soul.  Indeed, its logo is so immaterial, so elusive, if I may be permitted to delve into the Jungian.  Where there is no logo, there is no Tao.  And, in its highest formulation and expression, no Tao means no truth.  What I’ve seen on display is the pathos of a man now confined to the loopy, the droopy, and the weepy.  It is said that some people die with their music in them.  I say that Jagdeo lives with no music in him.

He is too desperate, and it oozes out of his pores.  Tell the Guyanese people a clear and straight story about the management and the truths of their oil patrimony.  There wouldn’t be need for all the defensive antics, that not even the worst aggressiveness, do anything to lessen where his management labors have gone wrong, proven suspect.  Raucous harangues and mental collapses merely highlight the tattered state in which Guyana’s chief oil master now finds himself.  When he dives into the world of the fantasist, it was inevitable that oil facts and oil circumstances would be severely devalued.   He wanted to be on top of the oil, and like Midas with his daughter, this black gold out from under the seabed has become his mausoleum.  Today, Mr. Jagdeo’s weekly press whimpers reduce him to the level of a mental midget.  No amount of oil is worth paying such a huge price.  No lusting after power, panting to hold on to it, can compensate for the damage to standing, to the respect due, but now forever vanquished by a man who is past caring.

When press entanglements (they have lost the luster of press brawls, so comedic they are) deteriorate to an opportunity to sock it to the PNC, and other perceived opponents, political or otherwise, then something more is beheld, cannot be denied.  When Jagdeo, the once and future political genius, gallops out of his press box to batter the PNC, what I detect is a cheap political schemer.  One slyly appealing to still cheaper tribalism as his answer to real questions, and real problems that are of a national nature.  When my brother Bharrat becomes a dragline dredging up the detritus of decades ago, and the recent ones of a half-decade just past, then all he does is play to raw prejudices.  He’s leverage those for his own benefit alone.  When he locks himself in the past, he surrenders the key to the present, all but gives up on the future that is the kind of birthright due to every citizen of this Republic.

(Bharrat J – another try to redeem a brother)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Junior Jaguars hold Costa Rica to 2-2 draw, extend unbeaten streak in...

Feb 16, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Guyana’s Junior Golden Jaguars delivered a remarkable performance Friday evening, securing a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica at the Costa Rica National Stadium. The result is a...
Read More
Harpy Eagles, WIA tussle end in draw

Harpy Eagles, WIA tussle end in draw

Feb 16, 2025

Rosignol Secondary dominates Region 5 edition of National Schools Table Tennis Championships

Rosignol Secondary dominates Region 5 edition of...

Feb 16, 2025

One Guyana Racing Rides with Pegasus Cup Champion trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. in Barbados Gold Cup

One Guyana Racing Rides with Pegasus Cup Champion...

Feb 16, 2025

Kennard Memorial Turf Club to stage traditional Phagwah race meet

Kennard Memorial Turf Club to stage traditional...

Feb 16, 2025

GBA assembles elite squad for 2025 Caribbean Boxing Championship in St. Lucia

GBA assembles elite squad for 2025 Caribbean...

Feb 15, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • I don’t remember!

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- I have an uncle, Morty Finkelstein, who has the peculiar habit of remembering things with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]