A national conversation required on third party deportations

Feb 16, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

The headline ‘Guyana put on Donald Trump’s list to accept African and Asian deportees’ with the President saying ‘there is nothing specific at this moment’ (KN February 15), are both troubling and concerning statements.

The reason proferred why back yard countries are being approached is the long distances involved in deportations to the Eastern Hemisphere.  It was reported some countries in this Hemisphere have already agreed to accept third party deportees (KN February 15).

One statement seems conclusive (an edict), while the other leaves the door open, it is perceived, for further engagement.  The threat of sanctions, particularly aid cuts, if we refuse is a deliberate consideration.

And so, the local authorities are being cautious.

Does a country have the right to dictate and burden another country with its policies, in this case to accept third party deportees?

This matter requires a national conversation and consultation.

Shamshun Mohamed

