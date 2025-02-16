Latest update February 16th, 2025 4:46 PM
Feb 16, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
The headline ‘Guyana put on Donald Trump’s list to accept African and Asian deportees’ with the President saying ‘there is nothing specific at this moment’ (KN February 15), are both troubling and concerning statements.
The reason proferred why back yard countries are being approached is the long distances involved in deportations to the Eastern Hemisphere. It was reported some countries in this Hemisphere have already agreed to accept third party deportees (KN February 15).
One statement seems conclusive (an edict), while the other leaves the door open, it is perceived, for further engagement. The threat of sanctions, particularly aid cuts, if we refuse is a deliberate consideration.
And so, the local authorities are being cautious.
Does a country have the right to dictate and burden another country with its policies, in this case to accept third party deportees?
This matter requires a national conversation and consultation.
Shamshun Mohamed
(A national conversation required on third party deportations)
Feb 16, 2025Kaieteur Sports-Guyana’s Junior Golden Jaguars delivered a remarkable performance Friday evening, securing a 2-2 draw against Costa Rica at the Costa Rica National Stadium. The result is a...
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 16, 2025
Feb 15, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- I have an uncle, Morty Finkelstein, who has the peculiar habit of remembering things with... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]