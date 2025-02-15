(Prisoner back in custody after early release ) 

Latest update February 15th, 2025 11:35 AM

Feb 15, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-The prisoner who was released before his time was rearrested by police on Friday, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) announced.

Rearrested: Ricardo Singh called ‘Cordy’

The prisoner, 24-year-old Ricardo Singh called ‘Cordy’ was mistakenly released early by the GPS on Wednesday due to incorrect dates being placed on his record.

Singh was sentenced to two years, three months in jail for Robbery Under Arms.

“The Guyana Prison Service would like to express appreciation to members of the public and family members for their support,” the Prison Service said.

