PanAm Aquatics urges GASA reform, lift suspension of clubs

Kaieteur Sports- In 2024, the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) found itself in a state of crisis, having been stripped of recognition by both the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the National Sports Commission (NSC), in a move which highlighted the severe mismanagement, lack of transparency, and failure to uphold fair governance within the organization.

PanAm Aquatics, the regional governing body, has provided a comprehensive list of recommendations to address these failings in a letter which was obtained by Kaieteur News.

One of the most glaring issues plaguing GASA addressed by PanAm Aquatics, is its opacity in operations.

PanAm Aquatics pointed out, that the association has failed to maintain an updated website, leaving athletes, coaches, and stakeholders in the dark regarding governance and procedural documents.

Transparency is a cornerstone of good governance, yet GASA’s refusal to publish clear qualification criteria for international events, domestic competition schedules, and selection policies raises questions about fairness and accountability.

Moreover, communication structures within the association are virtually non-existent, with PanAm Aquatics noting, that announcements about events, selection policies, and administrative decisions lack clarity, contributing to confusion and dissatisfaction among clubs and athletes.

The letter stated, that in an era where information dissemination is critical, GASA’s poor communication practices erode trust in its leadership.

PanAm Aquatics related to GASA, that their draconian decision to suspend multiple clubs and athletes following the February 2024 protest exemplifies its heavy-handed and authoritarian approach.

While disciplinary measures are sometimes necessary, PanAm Aquatics has strongly advised lifting these suspensions, citing GASA’s failure to provide due process.

They stated, that the protest itself was born out of frustration with the association’s opaque and discriminatory selection policies. Instead of addressing these grievances, GASA chose to silence dissent by imposing excessive punishments, further alienating the very stakeholders it claims to represent.

PanAm Aquatics has emphasized the need for fairness in GASA’s governance, particularly regarding club affiliations, athlete selection, and access to training facilities.

It was stated, that GASA must immediately reinstate clubs that have been unfairly suspended, ensuring that all affiliates are treated equally under the constitution. This also means implementing a clear system for athletes who wish to change club affiliations without facing bureaucratic hurdles.

Currently, certain clubs are disproportionately favoured when it comes to training time and facilities, PanAm Aquatics said, noting, GASA must collaborate with the government and clubs to create an equitable system where all athletes have fair access to training pools.

As it relates to selection criteria, PanAm Aquatics was adamant, that the association must establish and publish a transparent athlete selection policy, pointing out that too often, decisions on national representation appear arbitrary, breeding resentment and undermining confidence in GASA’s administration.

Selection criteria, PanAm Aquatics said, should be based on merit, discipline, and performance rather than personal affiliations or favouritism.

GASA’s leadership structure must be revisited to eliminate conflicts of interest, according to PanAm Aquatics, highlighting, that no coach or administrator should be allowed to hold positions in multiple clubs while simultaneously occupying key roles within GASA. This practice, they said, leads to bias in team selection and creates an uneven playing field.

Responsiveness is another area where GASA has failed spectacularly. Emails and inquiries from clubs, athletes, and governing bodies go unanswered for weeks, if at all, PanAm Aquatics revealed.

PanAm Aquatics stated, that as a national federation under World Aquatics, GASA must commit to timely communication with both PanAm Aquatics and its own stakeholders. Implementing a standard policy of responding to emails within 48 hours would be a simple yet effective first step in addressing this problem.

Additionally, there is a pressing need for an independent grievance procedure, PanAm Aquatics recommends, pointing out that athletes and clubs currently have no proper avenue to challenge GASA’s decisions, leading to further disenchantment. An external disciplinary committee with neutral representatives would ensure that complaints are handled fairly and in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, swimming pundits believes that GASA’s continued refusal to implement necessary reforms places the future of Guyanese swimming in jeopardy, as they also noted, that without recognition from the GOA and NSC, the association risks further isolation, limiting opportunities for its athletes on the regional and international stage.

