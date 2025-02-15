(Mashramani Street Football Championships culminates tonight at National Park)

Latest update February 15th, 2025 11:35 AM
Feb 15, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Intense rivalries will bring the curtain down on the Seventh Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship tonight on the Tarmac of the National Park after two weeks of pulsating competition in the journey for the coveted top prize in one of the country’s premier ‘small goal’ football tournaments.
The competition that’s now down to the Final Four started two weeks ago with 32 teams vying for the Championship Trophy and a $500,000 first place cash prize. Tonight will decide how the four teams that qualified for the final round finish.
In the first semi-finals, in-form Taliban will tackle the experienced Goal is Money. In the second semi-finals, defending champions, Stabroek Ballers will come up against the resurgent North East. The winners of each semi-final advances to the finals also set for tonight while the losers play in the third place playoff.
The winner will pocket $500,000, second place $300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000. Trophies will be given to teams placing first to third while the Most Valubale Player (MVP) of the tournament gets $50,000 and trophy.
There will also be a Plate Playoffs featuring the four losing quarterfianlists and the top two teams from the Super-16 round for a total purse of $100,000 while each of the top three teams in this competition will be rewarded with one case of Magnum Tonic Wine.
As such, Festival City will play Albouystown while Bent Street, who lost to Stabroek Ballers in the Quarterfinals will play Showstoppers another losing quarterfianlists. Back Circle B, a quality side that North East beat last weekend will play Ztekk – also a losing quarterfianlists. These games are set to commence at 8pm sharp.
Hosts of the event, Sports Management Inc. (SMI) disclosed yesterday that all systems are in place for a great night of street football competition. The body said that it spent the last few days going over logistics with the Guyana Police Force and working out every detail to ensure that the event remains one that is incident free and safe for all patrons at every level.
The organisation said that the sport is definitely growing and therefore it is treating the finals tonight as a mega event with the focus of ensuring all stakeholders are comfortable in a secure and safe environment. “There is no stone that would be left unturned to ensure a night of great, clean fun, sports and entertainment,” SMI said in a press release.
The letter expressed “gratitude to all those who made the event possible”, especially the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Magnum Tonic Wine, Lucozade, MVP Sports, ENet, Corum Group, Starr Party Rentals, Fireside Grill, Cevons, TCL Guyana Inc., Trophy Stall, J’s Chill Spot, Nigel Hinds Financial Services, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Sleep Inn International Hotel, Secure Innovations and Concepts, Troy Mendonca, Christopher Mathias, The Media, and “all those who supported the grassroots football initiative and contributed in some way toward making the event a success”.
(Mashramani Street Football Championships culminates tonight at National Park)
Feb 15, 20252025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3…. —WIA trail by 130 runs Kaieteur Sports- Contrasting half-centuries from Ronaldo Alimohamed and Gudakesh Motie kept the Guyana Harpy Eagles...
Feb 15, 2025
Feb 15, 2025
Feb 15, 2025
Feb 14, 2025
Feb 14, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- You know, I never thought I’d see the day when elections in Guyana would become something... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]