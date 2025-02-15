Latest update February 15th, 2025 11:35 AM

Man assaults ex-partner for bringing husband into shared home

Feb 15, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 51-year-old clothing vendor was placed on $25,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday to answer a threatening behaviour and assault causing bodily harm charges.

Charged, Renton Reeks

Renton Reeks of 284 John Smith Street, Campbellville, Georgetown is accused of committing the crimes on his ex-partner Natasha Morrison on February 9, 2024 at the said address.

Reeks pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

Reeks told the court that he and Morrison shared a relationship which ended five months ago. After the relationship ended, he asked her to move out of the apartment which they shared but she refused.

It was reported that Morrison was given two dates on separate occasions to evacuate the premises but she ignored both. Reeks said that Morrison got married in December 2024 and is living at the apartment, which he is paying for, with her new husband.

The frustrated man told the court that the woman, despite being married to someone else, is refusing to leaving the apartment while he is forced to sleep in his car and take showers at random locations.

He said he only enters the apartment when he needs clothes or something of importance.

On the day of the incident, Morrison’s husband reportedly entered the apartment while Reeks was securing his room. He said Morrison stormed into his room in search of an item.

He told the court that he asked Morrison to stay away from his belongings and out of his room. After cautioning the woman, Reeks said she ran out of his room and indicated that she will be going to the make a report at the police station.

In response, Morrison told the court that she and Reeks both pay the rent and both of their names are on the lease for the apartment. However, Reeks and the landlord have a good relationship and because of such, they issued her a verbal eviction notice instead of an official written eviction notice.

“I don’t think that is the way it supposed to be done,” Morrison told the court. She added that based on the verbal notice, she is scheduled to leave the residence on February 28, 2025.

Magistrate McGusty placed Reeks on $10,000 bail for the threating behaviour charge and $15,000 for the assault charge.

