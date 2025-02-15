Guyana put on Donald Trump’s list to accept African and Asian deportees

…President Ali says “there is nothing specific at this moment”

Kaieteur News-Guyana is being considered as a destination for the Donald Trump administration to send deportees from Asia and Africa, two United States (U.S.) officials have reportedly told CBS News, an American media entity.

Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali when questioned by the media on Friday said that “nothing specific” has been decided upon just yet but noted that he has been in talks with the U.S. about matters related to migration.

According to the CBS news report published on February 13, 2025, “The U.S. has long had difficulty deporting migrants from Africa and Asia, due to the long distances involved in deportations to the Eastern Hemisphere and decisions by governments in those continents to limit or reject American deportations flights”.

The Trump administration is now moving to convince countries to accept migrants who are difficult to deport, even though they are not citizens of their nation, CBS News reported.

The American news agency disclosed that Panama, El Salvador and Guatemala have already agreed to accept third-party deportees from the U.S. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele reportedly offered to accept and detain suspected members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua who are expelled from the U.S.

Panama, according to media reports, has already received its first flight of 119 deportees from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The U.S. government is standing the cost for all deportations under its agreement with Panama.

President Ali was questioned about the White House’s plans on the sidelines of an event on Friday. He initially told reporters that while Guyana has had discussions with U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio on Donald Trump’s migration policy – to deport all undocumented immigrants from the U.S. – nothing specific about accepting them in the country was discussed.

“There is nothing about accepting deportees, there were some specific issues of which I will not go into details here in terms of the movement, which includes flight and movement of people but there is nothing specific… there is nothing specific at this moment,” President Ali told Journalist Gordon Moseley who pressed him for answers.

Moseley pointed to the CBS report and asked him if his government had any discussions with the U.S. about Guyana being considered to receive third-party deportees (deportees from other countries).

President Ali said, “I don’t see the report that you are referring to… so I cannot comment on it,” before adding, “But of course, the U.S. is a strong partner of Guyana.”

He spoke of his discussions with the new U.S. Secretary of State: “My discussions with Secretary Rubio…we have discussed a range of issues including the migration issue.”

Moseley questioned the president further. “Have you discussed at all, including with the visit by U.S. Marshalls, the possibility of Guyana accepting deportees from other countries and having them here in prison?”

In response, President Ali said, “Absolutely not! We would not have anyone here in prison”.

The president then said that accepting foreign deportees does not mean having them in prison.

“What we are discussing is our partnership with the U.S. and as the U.S. unfolds its programmes and plans wherever Guyana can be of support… but nothing about prisons or having persons in prison and deportees here. Specific issues were discussed of which I am not going to go into detail on,” President Ali Said.

