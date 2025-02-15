Fitness Express to reward overall winners

GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship

Kaieteur Sports – As has been their tradition for many years, leading supplement and equipment store, Fitness Express will continue that tradition when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation(GAPLF) commences its 2025 calendar with its Novices/Juniors Championship at Saint Stanislaus College, Auditorium from 09:00hrs.

Yesterday, at the business headquarters, located at John and Sheriff Street, Campbellville, Owner/Manager of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald met with GAPLF President Franklin Wilson to guarantee his business,’ continued partnership with the sport.

“I would like to affirm the continued support of Fitness Express to you Mr. President and the powerlifting fraternity by extension. Our support to the overall top performers is apart from our commitment given before.

This is our way of giving back and saying thanks to the athletes and the federation for allowing us to be a part of your sport. Many of the athletes and administrators support our products and it is only natural for us to show appreciation.”

Wilson expressed gratitude to McDonald and Fitness Express for the high level of confidence shown in the sport by maintaining a solid partnership.

“You have never turned down a request for support and even though presented sponsorship yesterday for the smooth running of the competition, you did not turn down a further request to support the overall athletes, both female and male.

This speaks volumes of the kind of individual you are, and, on behalf of the executive committee and all our athletes, I express heartfelt appreciation. We wish you and your business continued success.”

(Fitness Express to reward overall winners)