Fisherman pleads guilty to breaking into teen’s tomb

Feb 15, 2025

Kaieteur News- A 52-year-old fisherman was remanded to prison on Friday after pleading guilty to vandalizing a 13-year-old girl’s tomb.

Parsram Tapsie called ‘Radesh’ or ‘Ranchie’, from Phase 3, Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested on February 11, 2025 and charged with the offence of malicious damage to property.

Remanded: Parsram Tapsie

It was reported that 13-year-old Millie Miguel, of Lot 7 Track A Coldingen, East Coast Demerara, tomb, was broken into between February 7 and 8, 2025.  Miguel died on, February 3.

Reports are that Miguel’s relatives discovered the damage when they visited the grave the following Saturday and found the tomb broken into and the coffin opened.

On Friday, Tapsie appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sunil Scarce who read the charge to him.

He pleaded guilty but the magistrate ordered a probation and psychiatric evaluation before sentencing. As such, he was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on March 17, 2025 for sentencing.

