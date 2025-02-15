ERC CALLS FOR RESPECT AND RELIGIOUS TOLERANCE

Dear Editor,

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) of Guyana has noted with great concern the increasing level of religious intolerance expressed on social media regarding the recently inaugurated Shiva Murti on the Essequibo Coast.

The Commission firmly believes that respect and understanding among all religious groups are essential to maintaining national unity and social harmony. The Media Monitoring Unit of the ERC has flagged numerous religiously intolerant remarks in the comment section of posts related to the Shiv murti.

The ERC has since issued several cautionary warnings to individuals who have made intolerant statements about religion. However, due to the escalating number of negative comments and inflammatory remarks, the Commission urges all Guyanese to exercise mutual respect and uphold the principles of religious freedom that is enshrined in our Constitution.

Guyana is a proudly multi-ethnic and multicultural society where religious diversity has long been a cornerstone of our national identity. The majority of our population actively participates in and respects each other’s religious celebrations, demonstrating a model of religious harmony that sets a global example.

The ERC strongly cautions against any actions or statements that may seek to undermine one of Guyana’s greatest strengths—our religious unity. It is imperative that we do not allow divisive rhetoric to disrupt the peaceful coexistence that has long defined our nation.

In this spirit, the ERC urges all citizens to respect our Hindu brothers and sisters as they commemorate this historic inauguration of a sacred symbol in their faith. Let us continue to foster an environment where all religious beliefs are honored, and where mutual respect and understanding define our national discourse.

The ERC remains committed to promoting harmony and good relations across Guyana. We encourage all Guyanese to join us in this vital effort, ensuring that our country remains a beacon of unity, tolerance, and peace.

ERC

