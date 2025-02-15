Amaya Milk Company backs One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup

Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup is slated for Sunday at the Bath Settlement Sports Ground, West Coast Berbice from 9am and Amaya Milk Company has thrown its support towards the event.

Managing Director of the company Mr. Omkaar Sharma said that he is very pleased to support the event especially being onboard with the female category of the competition.

He said that in the past the game was mainly played by male and it’s a joy to see that females are supporting the sports by being part of the actual games.

He went on to say that softball cricket brings people together because it’s the grassroots of all cricket and a village sports.

He went on to wish all the teams the very best and thank the Organisers for reaching out to his entity to be part of the tournament.

The organizers thank Mr. Sharma for supporting the event and wishes his company all the best.

The one day limited overs competition has so far attracted a number of male and female teams from regions 4, 5 and 6 and being organised by R.S. Sports, Roraima Community Developers in association with Bath Settlement Sports Club.

The teams will be vying for cash incentives and trophies will be awarded to the winners, runner-ups, MVPs, best bowling figure in a match and most runs, player of the finals, and each game the best player will be awarded with a trophy also.

The tournament is being supported by J&G Supermarket, M.K Hoosain Construction, Wazim and Sons Trucking Service, Vice Chairman Rion Peters and PT Hatchery, ATL Engineering, S. Chattergoon 65 Sports Store, Khan Agri Centre, Rex Singh, Angad Ganesh, Wakar Steel Fabrication, Revision Optical, Cozy Pub, Furniture Pro, Mahendranauth Ramjit and Regal Stationary and Computer Centre.

There will be lots of side attractions such as snatch-de-bottle, sack race, 100m sprint, tug-O-war, dancing competition, and more.

A well-stocked drinks and food bar including bar-b-que will be on sale. Music will be supplied by Ground Vibes International. Admission into the venue is free.

According to the organizers all funds raised from the activity will go towards the upliftment of the Bath Sports Club.

