Latest update February 15th, 2025 11:35 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Alleged chain snatcher remanded after failed attempt to compensate victim

Feb 15, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a larceny charge.

Alleged chain snatcher remanded after failed attempt to compensate victim

The accused, William Goodasaul (Alleged chain snatcher remanded)

The accused, William Goodasaul, of 494 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was accused of stealing a gold chain valued $250,000 from Kelly Ann Kyte on February 4, 2025 at Campbell Street, Georgetown.

Goodasaul pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He told the court that he is the sole breadwinner for his family and he would never put them at risk by doing something “so stupid”. He attempted to settle the case by suggesting to the Acting Chief Magistrate that he would pay the victim for the chain.

“Is just one phone call away and I will get the money,” he said.

Magistrate McGusty asked Kyte if she would accept the chain or the money. She informed the court that she would accept either. Goodasaul was granted the phone call to secure the money but unfortunately, he was unsuccessful and was remanded to prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on February 21, 2025 with the chain or the $250,000.

(Alleged chain snatcher remanded after failed attempt to compensate victim)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 14th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Alimohamed, Motie stroke fifties as Harpy Eagles stay in the hunt

Alimohamed, Motie stroke fifties as Harpy Eagles stay in the hunt

Feb 15, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3….  —WIA trail by 130 runs  Kaieteur Sports- Contrasting half-centuries from Ronaldo Alimohamed and Gudakesh Motie kept the Guyana Harpy Eagles...
Read More
Mashramani Street Football Championships culminates tonight at National Park

Mashramani Street Football Championships...

Feb 15, 2025

Fitness Express to reward overall winners

Fitness Express to reward overall winners

Feb 15, 2025

Amaya Milk Company backs One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup

Amaya Milk Company backs One Guyana Mashramani...

Feb 15, 2025

Fitness Express helps to fuel GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship on Feb. 16

Fitness Express helps to fuel GAPLF...

Feb 14, 2025

Brackenridge ready to lead Slingerz FC to Elite League title

Brackenridge ready to lead Slingerz FC to Elite...

Feb 14, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]