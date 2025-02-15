Alleged chain snatcher remanded after failed attempt to compensate victim

Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a larceny charge.

The accused, William Goodasaul, of 494 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was accused of stealing a gold chain valued $250,000 from Kelly Ann Kyte on February 4, 2025 at Campbell Street, Georgetown.

Goodasaul pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.

He told the court that he is the sole breadwinner for his family and he would never put them at risk by doing something “so stupid”. He attempted to settle the case by suggesting to the Acting Chief Magistrate that he would pay the victim for the chain.

“Is just one phone call away and I will get the money,” he said.

Magistrate McGusty asked Kyte if she would accept the chain or the money. She informed the court that she would accept either. Goodasaul was granted the phone call to secure the money but unfortunately, he was unsuccessful and was remanded to prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on February 21, 2025 with the chain or the $250,000.

(Alleged chain snatcher remanded after failed attempt to compensate victim)