Latest update February 15th, 2025 11:35 AM
Feb 15, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- A 22-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a larceny charge.
The accused, William Goodasaul, of 494 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown was accused of stealing a gold chain valued $250,000 from Kelly Ann Kyte on February 4, 2025 at Campbell Street, Georgetown.
Goodasaul pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty.
He told the court that he is the sole breadwinner for his family and he would never put them at risk by doing something “so stupid”. He attempted to settle the case by suggesting to the Acting Chief Magistrate that he would pay the victim for the chain.
“Is just one phone call away and I will get the money,” he said.
Magistrate McGusty asked Kyte if she would accept the chain or the money. She informed the court that she would accept either. Goodasaul was granted the phone call to secure the money but unfortunately, he was unsuccessful and was remanded to prison.
He is scheduled to return to court on February 21, 2025 with the chain or the $250,000.
(Alleged chain snatcher remanded after failed attempt to compensate victim)
Feb 15, 20252025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3…. —WIA trail by 130 runs Kaieteur Sports- Contrasting half-centuries from Ronaldo Alimohamed and Gudakesh Motie kept the Guyana Harpy Eagles...
Feb 15, 2025
Feb 15, 2025
Feb 15, 2025
Feb 14, 2025
Feb 14, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- You know, I never thought I’d see the day when elections in Guyana would become something... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]