Alimohamed, Motie stroke fifties as Harpy Eagles stay in the hunt

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3….

—WIA trail by 130 runs

Kaieteur Sports- Contrasting half-centuries from Ronaldo Alimohamed and Gudakesh Motie kept the Guyana Harpy Eagles in the game, heading into a tense final day showdown versus West Indies Academy (WIA) at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The Harpy Eagles did a fantastic job of posting 253 all out in the first innings, after suffering a heavy blow to their top order during the opening day of the first Day/Night battle.

Dynamic all-rounder Alimohamed followed up his maiden half-century in the last game, with another brisk knock of 66 off 71, playing like a champion under pressure for the second straight game.

West Indies spinner Motie gave his team something with the bat before possibly looking to win it with the ball. The left-hander stroked 52 in just 74 balls, further showing his capabilities as he did during his half-century versus Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series.

Medium-pacer Jediah Blades was the instrument of destruction, blowing away the Eagles with three wickets on the first day, before ending with 4-37. Leg-spinner Zishan Motara finished what his fellow Bajan started, returning 3-37, including a run out.

WIA were 123-4 in reply, led by opener Ackeem Auguste (43) and Rivaldo Clarke were the guiding lights for the Academy who failed to capitalize on a good start.

Seasoned left-arm spin ace Veerasammy Permaul helped tighten the screws on the Academy with early returns of 3-38.

Auguste and his partner Justin Jagessar (18) shared 56 for the opening wicket stand, prior to the latter being knocked over by Nial Smith (1-39), following the dinner break.

Opposition captain Teddy Bishop (0) followed by a set Auguste and In-form wicket-keeper/batsman Carlon Bowen-Tuckett (11), who was trapped LBW, all succumbed to the class of Permaul.

Clarke settled the middle-order with his counterattack with Guyanese Mavendra Dindyal at his side.

Overnight batters, Kemol Savory (39) and Kevin Sinclair (29), picked up from Wednesday evening following a rain-affected opening day.

After rain killed day two’s action, the pair resumed their respective innings with some positivity, before both batsmen met their demise the same way, via run-outs.

However, Alimohamed and Motie had other plans for WIA, as the two teamed up to push Guyana onwards after the champs’ worst start of the tournament.

Alimohamed, much as he did in the last game, played a marauding knock as he nailed four sixes to go along with his five fours.

Motie, meanwhile showed his class as a Test player, as he continues to blossom into a full-fledged all-rounder by displaying confidence in finding the boundary, on his way to a 74-ball half-century.

