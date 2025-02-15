AFC calls for taskforce dedicated to fast-tracking justice for minor rape victims

Kaieteur News- The Alliance for Change (AFC) is calling on the Government of Guyana to establish a dedicated taskforce to fast-track justice for rape victims who are minors.

AFC Member of Parliament (MP) Beverly Alert told the media on Friday during the party’s weekly press conference that immediate steps should be taken to have the taskforce set up.

“There have been a number of reports of rape of a minors making news, allegations of rape of a child at the Bartica school dorm, the impregnation of a 12-year-old, reportedly by the stepfather and possibly sexual abuse of a nine-year-old by the same accused, (and) a man from Sophia wanted in connection with the rape of a minor,” she said.

She stressed that rape of a minor is a heinous crime.

“The AFC calls on President Irfaan Ali to convene immediately a dedicated taskforce of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Guyana police force, the Ministry of Human Services and related agencies to work with non-governmental organizations and the judiciary to fast-track pursuit of justice for all minors who are victims of rape.”

Alert explained that these victims had their lives shattered, along with their innocence snatched away and their faith destroyed, as such they cannot heal until justice is served.

“Families have been traumatized by the monsters who rape our children. The arm of the law must be enabled to move swiftly, Mr. President, there is more to building a nation than bricks and mortars. Lives are more important and more so the lives of all children. The alleged monsters, who prey on our children and destroy them, must be brought to justice,” Alert said.

The AFC Parliamentarian noted that there are too many instances where victims and their families are being forced to move on with life without ever having a day in court.

“There are too many instances where deep pockets buy their way out, moving on to another victim. The Alliance for Change is committed to protecting our children. We call on those in court authority to do the same, not with words, but with action,” she told reporters.

On February 12, 2025, this publication reported that a 12-year-old girl was reportedly impregnated by her step father while her 9-year-old sister was also sexually abused.

Police had arrested the accused after a report was lodged with Region One police in January. He spent 72 hours in the lock-ups but police were forced to release him on $200,000 bail as they continue their investigation.

A month has passed since then and he is yet to be prosecuted.

The children’s mother is frustrated and angry that after one month, the suspect remains free.

“I need some kind a justice… I want to know why the process is moving so slow,” the woman said.

The woman said she regularly checks with the police for updates and they would claim that the file is with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), SC. Shalimar Ali Hack.

“This happen almost a month now and every time I go to the station, they always telling me, ‘The paper ain’t come back yet they waiting for advice,” she claimed while adding that she now fears that the suspect might go into hiding.

The mother told Kaieteur News that, “Presently, a don’t know where he is now, but a know he does go in the backdam and work. A don’t know if he is there or he is somewhere else.”

