$10B estimated to construct roadway to connect New Schoonord to Parika Highway

Kaieteur News-The Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend approximately $10 billion for the construction of secondary connection to the New Schoonord to the Parika Highway in Region Three.

The project which is divided into three lots was opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender and Administration Board (NPTAB) office. There, it was revealed that Lot1 is estimated to cost $4,062,822,060; Lot2 is $4,574,710,910; and Lot3 is $1,637,958,190.

Kaieteur News reported in 2023, that during a recent outreach in Malgre Tout/Meer-Zorgen area, Region Three, President Irfaan Ali announced that the government had secured a US$350 million loan from Qatar to extend the Schoonord to Crane four-lane road all the way to Parika.

He told residents that “I just came back from Qatar and we just secured US$350M to continue that road through to Parika and complete the new four lane road all the way on the West Coast.”

Kaieteur News had reported in September 2022, the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) signed $11.8 billion in contracts to build a new four lane highway connecting Schoonord to Crane.

The Schoonord to Crane four-lane road is just the first phase of the highway which leads to Parika. It was reported also that the planned four-lane highway is aimed at reducing traffic congestion along the West Bank and West Coast Demerara corridor.

