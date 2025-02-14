Latest update February 14th, 2025 8:22 AM

University student on $30k bail for assault and damage to property

Feb 14, 2025

Kaieteur News- A 23-year-old university student was on Thursday placed on $30,000 bail when she appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer to assault, causing bodily harm and damage of property charges.

Attia King of Lot 1087 Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was charged with assaulting and damaging property belonging to her step father Rayon Joseph.

The two offences were committed on January 17, 2025 at Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD. King pleaded not guilty after both charges were read to her by Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

King is accused of maliciously damaging two car tires worth $36,000.

Magistrate Scarce placed the student on self-bail for the damage of property charge and $30,000 bail for the assault and casing actual bodily harm.

She was also placed on a peace bond to keep the peace between her and Joseph. King is scheduled to return to court on March 18, 2025 for trial.

