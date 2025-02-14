Shamar Joseph ‘Shocked and Honoured’ by ESPNCricinfo Awards Recognition

SportsMax – Shamar Joseph, the rising fast-bowling star from Guyana, took to Instagram to express his gratitude and excitement after winning two prestigious honours at the ESPNCricinfo Awards for 2024. Joseph was awarded for Best Test Bowling Performance and Test Debutant of the Year, following his unforgettable 7 for 68 against Australia in Brisbane in January 2024.

“Thank you @espnCricinfo it is a shock and an honour,” Joseph wrote. “Last year I was thinking about how to make a life to support my family. This year I am working to teach my two boys that life’s journey is about always building, creating new ambitions, and never settling for where you are.”

Joseph, who played a key role in the West Indies’ famous win over Australia early last year, acknowledged the support of his coaches and past West Indian legends who have helped him along his journey. He also reflected on how special the experience in Australia was and his determination to return stronger for future series.

“That month in Australia was a very special time for our squad, and my big wish for 2025 is to go back and take plenty more wickets. We have a series vs Australia in the Caribbean this July, and my aim is to perform to prove that I can come back to Australia and give the fans entertainment. Aussies still message me every day. The BBL is a big goal for 2025—if a team will pick me, I will take wickets.”

Joseph’s incredible performance in Australia won him many admirers, including fans at the Gabba and Adelaide Oval, something that has stayed with him. “I will always be grateful for those fans in Adelaide and Gabba who cheered me even (though) I am not Aussie. I want to visit Adelaide or Queensland no matter what.”

The 24-year-old speedster, who also represents the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, relished the opportunity to be listed among some of cricket’s biggest names, including Ellyse Perry, Pat Cummins, and Jasprit Bumrah.

“GOD FIRST I represent Guyana, West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants, and I am blessed to support my family and represent my country on the cricket field. It is amazing to have my name alongside Elyse Perry, Bumrah, Cummins, and Sophie Devine in this ESPN Awards. To be included just makes me work harder. See you in the IPL.”

Joseph’s remarkable rise from uncertainty about his future to one of the most exciting fast-bowling prospects in the game is an inspiring tale. With his sights set on future series and tournaments, including a potential stint in the Big Bash League, fans can expect to see much more of his electrifying pace and match-winning performances in the years to come.

The winners

Men’s Test batting: Ollie Pope 196 not out vs India

Men’s Test bowling: Shamar Joseph 7 for 68 vs Australia

Men’s ODI batting: Travis Head 154 not out vs England

Men’s ODI bowling: Jeffrey Vandersay 6 for 33 vs India

Men’s T20I batting: Rohit Sharma 92 vs Australia

Men’s T20I bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 2 for 18 vs South Africa

Men’s T20 leagues batting: Josh Brown 140 vs Adelaide Strikers

Men’s T20 leagues bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5 for 21 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Men’s captain: Pat Cummins

Men’s debutant: Shamar Joseph

Women’s ODI batting: Chamari Athapaththu 195 not out vs South Africa

Women’s ODI bowling: Marizanne Kapp 3 for 12 vs Australia

Women’s T20I batting: Anneke Bosch 74 not out vs Australia

Women’s T20I bowling: Amelia Kerr 3 for 23 vs South Africa

Women’s T20 league batting: Lizelle Lee 150 not out vs Perth Scorchers

Women’s T20 leagues bowling: Ellyse Perry 6 for 15 vs Mumbai Indians

Women’s captain: Sophie Devine

Women’s debutant: Georgia Voll

Associate batting: Aaron Jones 94 not out vs Canada

Associate bowling: Saurabh Netravalkar 2 for 18 vs Pakistan

