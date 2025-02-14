Reason for morning traffic at DHB

Dear Editor,

This letter is being written to highlight the reason for the morning peak hour traffic on the West Side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge. This is solely on the Inspectors stationed to supervise the flow of traffic at the Harbour Bridge Roundabout.

These inspectors allow hundreds of vehicles to drive on the outside of the lines leading up to the bridge and give them priority over the law-abiding citizens who are there from maybe 5:30 in the morning and struggle sometimes to make it to work for 8.

These vehicles who have ‘priority’ sometimes reach there for 7:30 which is two hours after some persons reach there and still are allowed to join almost no traffic.

We need to know the reason why are hundreds of vehicles are priority over normal law-abiding citizens. Is it because they are friends, family or because they know the ‘right price to pay’ to be allowed to do this?

If this is the case, then the Traffic Act must be changed for priority vehicles, since from what I know only emergency vehicles were allowed this privilege.

A shoutout must be given to the junior ranks who try to control the traffic, however, when they do their job and correctly removing the perpetrators, they drive to the inspectors and are allowed back in. This just embarrasses the junior ranks’ efforts and they just start allowing everybody to force their way into the line. I place no blame on the junior ranks for this.

It appears the Inspectors have gotten too comfortable with their job in the morning and a suggestion should be made to have these inspectors be replaced from the Harbour Bridge.

Fed up Drivers

