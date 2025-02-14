Protest electoral tyranny

Kaieteur News- There comes a time in the life of a nation when silence is no longer an option, when the failure to speak out against injustice is itself an act of complicity. That time is now.

As the 2025 General and Regional Elections approach, we are witnessing a deliberate and sinister attempt to strangle democracy. This appeal is therefore directed to civil society organizations in the hope that they will speak out against what is taking place in Guyana today.

Even before the official election campaign season begins, an environment of fear and intimidation is being cultivated—an environment designed to discourage Opposition candidates from participating in the political process. The tactics are as old as authoritarianism itself: threats, public humiliation, character assassination, and the use of state-aligned operatives to silence dissent.

Political thugs, emboldened by the knowledge that there will be no consequences for their actions, have openly declared their intent to “deal’ with anyone daring to step into the political arena against the ruling party. Others have set to work with their dirty tricks, launching smear campaigns against those who have been critical of the government.

This is not democracy. It is a calculated assault on the right of individuals to contest elections freely and fairly. It is the kind of political gangsterism that belongs to dictatorships, not democracies. And yet, despite this brazen assault on fundamental freedoms, the voices that should be speaking out—those of civil society—have been eerily silent.

Religious organizations, professional associations, human rights bodies, trade unions, women and youth organizations and indeed all with a vested interest in ensuring democracy, have a duty to be the moral guardians of the nation. Their role is to defend the conditions that make free and fair elections possible. When those in power seek to suppress political participation through intimidation and fear, civil society must step forward as a bulwark against such tyranny.

Religious bodies which claim to stand for justice and righteousness, cannot remain indifferent while the very essence of democracy is being poisoned. Religious teachings are replete with admonitions to speak out against wrongdoing. Where, then, is the voice of the religious community in condemning the threats being made against those who wish to participate in the electoral process?

The trade unions, which have fought for decades to protect the rights of workers, must recognize that a political system built on intimidation and fear will inevitably lead to further oppression. If the government succeeds in suppressing political participation today, who will stop it from suppressing workers’ rights tomorrow? It is in the interest of every trade union to ensure that democracy remains strong and that no citizen is threatened for choosing to run for office.

Civic organizations, which claim to uphold democratic values, must do more than issue vague statements of concern. They must actively call out the government and its operatives, demand an end to these dirty tricks, and stand in solidarity with those who wish to exercise their democratic rights.

A stolen election does not have to be stolen at the ballot box or afterwards; it can be stolen long before, through threats and coercion that prevent potential candidates from even contesting in the first place. If the ruling party succeeds in creating an environment where citizens are too afraid to run, then the election is already compromised—regardless of how smooth the voting process appears to be.

If a government is truly confident in its popularity, it should welcome competition. Instead, we see the opposite: a desperate attempt to control the narrative, to silence dissent, and to frighten opponents into submission.

The silence of civil society in the face of these threats is not neutrality; it is surrender. It is an abdication of responsibility. It is a betrayal of the very principles that these organizations claim to uphold. History has shown that when oppression is met with silence, it only grows bolder. Today, it is threats against candidates. Tomorrow, it will be threats against voters. And the day after, the very existence of civil society itself may come under attack.

There is no time to wait. The leaders of civil society organizations must speak out—forcefully, unequivocally, and immediately. They must condemn the threats and intimidation tactics being used against those who seek to participate in the elections. They must demand that the government act decisively to rein in its operatives and ensure a political environment in which every citizen feels safe to contest.

