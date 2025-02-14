(PNCR well-positioned to win the next elections-Norton says )

Latest update February 14th, 2025 8:22 AM
Feb 14, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton on Thursday said that the “great party” is well-positioned to win the next elections in collaboration with other political groups.
Norton was at the time addressing supporters of the party at Congress Place, Sophia, Georgetown where scores gathered for a flag raising ceremony to commemorate the party’s 70th Anniversary.
In his address, following the flag raising ceremony, Norton received loud applauses as he said, “You are members of a great party. Let me say to you that I do believe that this party, in collaboration with others, are well placed to win the general and regional elections and we must all commit to working assiduously to ensure that victory.”
While a date for this year’s elections have not been officially announced yet, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are preparing for what may be the most crucial elections yet. Norton in his anniversary address reminded comrades of the party’s history, which found its genesis in 1955. He emphasized that the party’s origin should be traced back to the split of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) into the PPP-Burnhamite and the PPP-Jaganite that occurred at the PPP Congress on 13th February 1955. Norton explained to the audience that the PPP-Burnhamite was ideologically different from the PPP-Jaganite.
The leader noted that while some may argue that the party’s history cannot start there, it did in fact commence at that point. “It should be made very clear, that the origin of the People’s National Congress is in the split of the PPP into two, and the Burnham-led faction emerged as a political party,” he stated.
From 1955, the two groups operated as separate political entities and even contested the August 1957 national elections as such. Norton said that while it is true that the formal adoption of People’s National Congress as the party’s official name occurred at a congress on 5th October 1957, its existence as a separate and distinct political organization began with the split of the PPP in 1955. To this end, the party will celebrate both historic dates as such.
