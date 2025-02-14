Latest update February 14th, 2025 8:22 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

PNCR well-positioned to win the next elections-Norton says 

Feb 14, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton on Thursday said that the “great party” is well-positioned to win the next elections in collaboration with other political groups.

Norton was at the time addressing supporters of the party at Congress Place, Sophia, Georgetown where scores gathered for a flag raising ceremony to commemorate the party’s 70th Anniversary.

PNCR well-positioned to win the next elections-Norton says 

Leader of the PNC/R, Aubrey Norton addressing members of the party during the 70th anniversary

In his address, following the flag raising ceremony, Norton received loud applauses as he said, “You are members of a great party. Let me say to you that I do believe that this party, in collaboration with others, are well placed to win the general and regional elections and we must all commit to working assiduously to ensure that victory.”

While a date for this year’s elections have not been officially announced yet, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) are preparing for what may be the most crucial elections yet. Norton in his anniversary address reminded comrades of the party’s history, which found its genesis in 1955. He emphasized that the party’s origin should be traced back to the split of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) into the PPP-Burnhamite and the PPP-Jaganite that occurred at the PPP Congress on 13th February 1955. Norton explained to the audience that the PPP-Burnhamite was ideologically different from the PPP-Jaganite.

The leader noted that while some may argue that the party’s history cannot start there, it did in fact commence at that point. “It should be made very clear, that the origin of the People’s National Congress is in the split of the PPP into two, and the Burnham-led faction emerged as a political party,” he stated.

From 1955, the two groups operated as separate political entities and even contested the August 1957 national elections as such. Norton said that while it is true that the formal adoption of People’s National Congress as the party’s official name occurred at a congress on 5th October 1957, its existence as a separate and distinct political organization began with the split of the PPP in 1955. To this end, the party will celebrate both historic dates as such.

(PNCR well-positioned to win the next elections-Norton says )

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fitness Express helps to fuel GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship on Feb. 16

Fitness Express helps to fuel GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship on...

Feb 14, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- With a number of new faces expected to grace the platform with their presence in a competitive setting on Sunday at Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium, longtime partner of...
Read More
Brackenridge ready to lead Slingerz FC to Elite League title

Brackenridge ready to lead Slingerz FC to Elite...

Feb 14, 2025

Day 2 abandoned due to rain, as teams pray for sunshine heading into 3rd

Day 2 abandoned due to rain, as teams pray for...

Feb 14, 2025

Shamar Joseph ‘Shocked and Honoured’ by ESPNCricinfo Awards Recognition

Shamar Joseph ‘Shocked and Honoured’...

Feb 14, 2025

One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup set for Sunday February 16th at Bath Sports Club

One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup set for Sunday...

Feb 14, 2025

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected...

Feb 13, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Protest electoral tyranny

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- There comes a time in the life of a nation when silence is no longer an option, when the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]