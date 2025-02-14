One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup set for Sunday February 16th at Bath Sports Club

Kaieteur Sports- The Roraima Community Developers and R.S. Sports have teamed up with the Bath Settlement Sports Club of West Coast Berbice to stage the inaugural One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup.

The activity will be held on Sunday 16th February 2025 at the Bath Community Centre Ground, beginning from 09:00 hrs.

The event which is part of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary celebrations is open to both male and female teams. Teams are expected from regions 3, 4, 5, and 6.

Over $500,000 in cash trophies and other incentives are up for grabs and an exciting day of action is anticipated.

Outstanding individual players in each match will be given a trophy and other incentives. This includes the player with the best bowling figures in an innings, the batsman with the highest score in an inning, the player of the final and the most valuable player.

A number of entities have thrown their support behind the tournament including Revision Optical, Cozy Pub, Furniture Pro, G & J Supermarket, and S. Chattergoon 65 Sports Store among others.

Several male and female teams from regions 3, 4, 5, and 6 have already signaled their participation.

There will be lots of side attractions such as snatch-de-bottle, sack race, 100m sprint, tug-O-war, dancing competition, and more.

A well-stocked drinks and food bar including bar-b-que will be on sale. Music will be supplied by Crown Vibes International. Admission into the venue is free.

According to the organizers all funds raised at the activity will go towards the upliftment of the Bath Sports Club.

Interested teams can still make contact with members of the Bath Sports Club or the captain on telephone number 626-1869 or 657-2022.

Registration is expected to be closed today. (Samuel Whyte)

(One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup set for Sunday February 16th at Bath Sports Club)