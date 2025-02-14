Guyana’s military strength to be built on technology and AI– Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News- Commander-in-Chief President Irfaan Ali on Thursday said that the future of the nation’s military will be driven by innovation and cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) to navigate the complexities of the global environment in which the military operates.

Addressing the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) officers’ conference under the theme, ‘Transforming the force to better confront the nation’s present and future challenges by enhancing its awareness, adaptability, and agility capabilities,’ Ali outlined a future-oriented vision for the armed forces.

He highlighted that military readiness and response must move beyond traditional human capital and physical assets to include adaptive, technological strategies driven by AI and innovation. “Today in this environment of complexity, military nimbleness, military diplomacy, innovation and technology are the cornerstone in the response agenda, and we are investing…,” the President told the officers gathered.

He added, “we understand this, the future of military strength and military nimbleness, military awareness, military response will be built on technology and AI, strength will not only be evaluated on human capital, and human assets and fixed physical assets but is our ability to now transform our strategy to incorporate, where the future is going.” The Commander-in-Chief underscored that the integration of AI into the GDF would be crucial in enhancing both operational efficiency and tactical adaptability.

In addition to technological advancements, President Ali touched on the shifting geopolitical landscape, highlighting the renewed focus of the United States on securing borders in the Western Hemisphere. He stressed the growing influence of migrant movements, which are increasingly tied to economic opportunities, and the need to carefully consider the opportunities and challenges these dynamics present for Guyana’s national security.

“This pose significant challenges, because migrants’ movement will take different shape, form and destination and as I said, migrant moving is linked to economic opportunities and prosperity, and when you examine the headlines within the region in which we reside where are those opportunities?” Ali said.

The Head of State further related, that members of the GDF, stand ready to fulfil its constitutional duty to support civilians’ law enforcement in maintaining peace and order. He said, ” Elections are a fundamental pillar of democracy and we must ensure that the process unfolds the environment free from intimidation, violence or disruption. It did not go without notice, some comments made recently by some political leaders in this regard. While we do not anticipate unrest or anything contrary to the rule of law, we must remain vigilant against any attempts to unsettle internal order.”

Ali noted that the GDF will be on standby to take any necessary action if needed during the elections period to uphold stability and to protect the democratic process. “Let me be clear, we (government) are not asking anyone to take a patrician stand, we ask every day for the member of the joint services to take professional and national stand, every member of the force has the right to vote according to the dictates of their conscience and as long I am Commander-in-Chief, the right will be respected, the professionalism of the military will be always upheld.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier Omar Khan echoed the President’s remarks, stressing that the lessons learned from 2024’s challenges and successes will inform the GDF’s strategic direction for 2025 and beyond. He reassured the President that the GDF remains committed to vigilance and readiness to defend the nation against any potential threats. He said, the men and women in uniform of the Guyana Defence Force must remain vigilant.

