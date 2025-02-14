Latest update February 14th, 2025 8:22 AM

GPHC fires senior doctor after Venezuelan lost baby , suspends 2 others

Feb 14, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Thursday confirmed that a senior doctor was fired and two others were suspended, as it has concluded its internal investigation into a recent stillbirth case in a full term pregnancy.

The issue was reported in the media.“The investigation was conducted thoroughly to ensure a comprehensive review of all aspects of care provided during the incident,” GPHC said in a statement.

It was determined by the hospital’s review panel that the managing doctors failed to adhere to the medical protocol required and made several recommendations.

The said recommendations which have been accepted and implemented by the hospital’s management included; the firing of the senior doctor who had oversight of the shift and whose failure to supervise contributed to breaches in protocol. Additionally, it was recomended that two other doctors with senior oversight  of the case be suspended for a 28 days period.

“The hospital administration has since met with the patient and her relatives to provide a full update on the investigation’s outcome and the corrective actions taken. The family has indicated their satisfaction with the measures implemented,” GPHC said.

The hospital expressed it regret at the occurence of the incident and acknowledged the impact caused on the family. They reaffirmed their commitment to continuous improvement, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of patient care as they vowed that they will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

