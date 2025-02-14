Govt. wary of migrant crisis threats

…President urges GDF to beef up border security

By Anasa Williams

Kaieteur News- Amid growing concerns over the large influx of Venezuelan migrants here, President Irfaan Ali on Thursday acknowledged that the economic implosion of the neigbouring state’s economy has been contributing to a migrant crisis and it has also increased the vulnerability of Guyana’s borders.

Speaking at the opening Ceremony for the Guyana Defence Force’s Annual Officer’s Conference, he said that criminals can take advantage of the migrant crisis and border vulnerability which will cause an increase in transnational crimes. Therefore, he urged the GDF to remain vigilant and advance their border management capacity, so that they will be able to intercept any threats. Ali’s admission of the migrant crisis and its potential impacts come amid criticisms from the opposition and other stakeholders about the government’s handling of the situation.

Only recently, Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister, Amanza Walton-Desir criticised the government over what she described as its lax approach in formulating and implementing a national foreign policy which will cater to issues such as migration. “It is crucial that we address the challenges posed by our porous borders which continue to expose us to significant risks that could undermine our national security, territorial integrity, and social cohesion,” she insisted.

Alluding to a Stabroek News article which quoted the Minister with responsibility for immigration, Robeson Benn, saying that it is anticipated that the migrant population will increase in the coming months,” Walton –Desir said that to date, the government is unable to provide a realistic estimate of the number of Venezuelan migrants in the country. “The reason is clear… They simply do not know. It is obvious that the PPP government has lost control over the migrant situation resulting in grave risk to our country’s security and sovereignty.” Walton-Desir stressed “to mitigate these risks and protect the integrity of our nation, we must immediately establish a mandatory migrant registration system.”

President Ali said that, “transnational threats such as narcotics smuggling…human trafficking and the illegal movement of firearms across our borders, pose significant challenges to Guyana’s security and stability. The economic implosion in Venezuela has contributed to a migrant crisis that has increased vulnerabilities along our borders. Criminal networks exploit these conditions, engaging in illicit activities that undermine our national security, fuel violence and erode the rule of law.”

He highlighted that at this juncture of development of the GDF these challenges must be understood and taken into consideration. The President mentioned that one of Guyana’s most important strategic partners, the United States of America, has a new focus with an important philosophy of securing and protecting their assets. He said that, “This poses significant opportunity and challenges, because migrant movement will take different shape, form and destination. So, this issue must therefore be critically examined at this officers’ conference,” Ali told the conference.

President Ali told the audience that transnational crime is not confined by borders and therefore robust, coordinated responses to dismantle all networks that profit off of human suffering and instability. “The Guyana Defense Force must therefore intensify its efforts to combat these threats, leveraging intelligence technology and strategic partnership to disrupt and assist in deterring transnational criminal operations,” he said.

Such operations the President stressed must never see Guyana as a welcoming home and should be disrupted at every opportunity so that this is understood. “That is important to deal proactively in addressing these challenges, collaboration with our regional friends and allies are essential. Transnational crime is a shared problem that demands a collective solution by working closely with organizations such as CARICOM, the Regional Security System and international partners. The GDF can advance its capacity to monitor borders, intercept illicit shipments and prosecute those involved in criminal activities, and we are investing in the assets to allow us to do this,” he said. Further the strengthening of regional cooperation will not only benefit Guyana but it will also contribute to the prosperity and stability of the Caribbean at large.

Solutions

In offering solutions to the migrant crisis, Walton-Desir had suggested that the refugees and migrants must only be granted temporary status, until they can return to their homelands, with a clear and explicit prohibition against voting rights. “Guyanese citizenship must remain a privilege, not a pathway to manipulation or long-term instability. You travel the length and breadth of this country and the people of Guyana will tell you their deep concern at the abysmal handling of the migrant crisis here and the lack of government policy to address this burning issue but this is the PPP/C –Postponing Practical Policy Continuously and Placing Politics over People’s Concerns,” added Walton-Desir.

Further emphasising on the need for a migration policy, the MP said that such a policy is essential for protecting local opportunities, preserving cultural identity, and ensuring sustainable growth. “We in the Parliamentary opposition have been unequivocal in our call. We are on record making a number of recommendations to the PPP/C government including the full mobilization of our diplomatic apparatus to secure continued international support, emphasising the justness of our cause and the rightness of our claim,” she explained. Walton-Desir pointed out that the Opposition side of the house had called for the establishment of a Border Security Commission and the establishment of a Foreign Relations Council. “Mr. Speaker Our calls, including for the convening of regular meetings of the Foreign Relations Sectoral Committee of this National Assembly, continue to fall on deaf ears…We are reiterating them,” the MP said.

Remain vigilant

Meanwhile, President Ali said the GDF must remain vigilant in protecting “our borders and our people, ensuring that Guyana remains a safe and secure nation in the face of evolving transnational threats.” The President cautioned that in light of the border controversy which resulted from Venezuela’s territorial claim, the country “remains a serious and persistent threat to our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, despite the matter being rightfully before the International Court of Justice.”

Yet Guyana continues to be faced with, “acts of provocation and aggressive rhetoric from Venezuela. These actions not only undermine the principles of international law and peaceful coexistence, but also create an atmosphere of uncertainty and tension in the face of such fostering Guyana must remain resolute in defending its sovereignty while continuing to pursue a peaceful resolution through the ICG.” Furthermore, he urged the GDF that vigilance must be maintained so that they can respond to any escalation which is seen as a threat to national security. In this regard Guyana will “continue our strong work in military diplomacy, building partnership, expanding relationship, especially with our allies. The Guyana Defense Force plays a critical role in safeguarding our borders and s from any potential aggression, and at this point, I want to pause and for us to recognise with our.”

