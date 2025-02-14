Fitness Express helps to fuel GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship on Feb. 16

Kaieteur Sports- With a number of new faces expected to grace the platform with their presence in a competitive setting on Sunday at Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium, longtime partner of powerlifting, Fitness Express has once again come on board.

Owner/Manager, Jamie McDonald yesterday presented to Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Executive Member, Ms. Kiana Benjamin his entity’s contribution for Sunday’s event which will commence at 09:00hrs.

Fitness Express which has been in existence for a decade and a half now serving the needs of sportsmen and women across all disciplines, have always been supporting the sport and will continue to do so, McDonald posited.

“We here at Fitness Express have witnessed the development of this sport and no doubt, we feel vindicated that our partnership with you over these years have made a positive impact on the athletes. We’ve seen how our athletes have also been able to dominate at the regional and international levels and make this nation proud, so Fitness Express is proud and will always play our part as a responsible business establishment.”

In expressing the gratitude of the Federation to McDonald for their unwavering and foundational support to the sport over the years, Kiana Benjamin said that there is no doubt that Fitness Express has contributed immensely towards the success of powerlifting and reserves a special place in the sport.

“You have grown with this sport and you are deserving of every accolade for your unflinching commitment to the sports continued upliftment. We are truly grateful to you Mr. McDonald and Fitness Express for this level of confidence displayed in us and we wish you every continued success.”

Benjamin also assured McDonald that his entity’s investment would have contributed to France based powerlifter Dominic Tyrrell coping the National Sports Commission 2023 runner-up Sportsman of the Year accolade, testament to the continued growth of the sport.

She also reminded McDonald that Guyana has medaled at every World Championship it has attended in the past two years (five in total) at the sub-junior, junior, senior and masters levels, as well as two South American Championships.

This year will be another hectic year for the athletes who will be aiming to maintain Guyana’s success at regional and international levels.

