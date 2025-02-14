Day 2 abandoned due to rain, as teams pray for sunshine heading into 3rd

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3…

Kaieteur Sports- A rain-stricken day two forced abandonment between the Guyana Harpy Eagles and the West Indies Academy (WIA) following a mixed opening start to Round 3 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Guyana elected to bat after winning the toss; and were stuck on 87-4 after 25.4 overswith Kevin Sinclair (8*) and vice-captain Kemol Savory (17*) being the two men tasked with resuming the assignment for their team.

WIA pacer Jediah Blades, who claimed 3-15 by knocking off the likes of Matthew Nandu (1), Tevin Imlach (1) and Raymond Perez (29), will also have some focus on himself when action restarts.

Although some attempts to salvage the venue looked at one point successful, mother nature in the end had the final say, which reduced Providence to a waterlogged state, leaving today’s penultimate day an important one for both sides.

Day three will also be watchful due to the weather with the first ball set to bowl off from 13:00h.

