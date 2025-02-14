Contractor who beat neighbour with spade on $30k bail

Kaieteur News- A 61-year-old contractor was on Thursday placed on $30,000 bail when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer an assault and causing bodily harm charge.

Aleem Baksh from Good Hope, East Cost Demerara (ECD) was charged after assaulting his neighbor Sheik Haniff on February 4, 2025 at the said address. Baksh pleaded guilty with explanation after the charge was read to him by Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce.

The contractor told the court that his neighbor is a menace to him, his family and the community as a whole. “He does cuss me out every other day and everyday them does sit down and smoke cocaine.”

He said that Haniff allegedly threw a bicycle at his daughter-in-law and in her defense, a fight occurred with the victim.

The prosecution stated that around 08:00h Baksh and Haniff had an argument at Good Hope, ECD public road. Later that day, Haniff was on his way to the supermarket when Baksh approached him with a spade and began hitting him about his body and head.

He fell into a drain and his family rushed to his rescue and removed him from the drain. A police report was subsequently made, after which medical attention was sought.

Magistrate Scarce after hearing the facts, changed Baksh plea to not guilty. He was also placed on $30,000 bail as well as a peace bound. Failure to comply with the peace bond will result in Baksh’s imprisonment.

