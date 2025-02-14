(Brackenridge ready to lead Slingerz FC to Elite League title)

Latest update February 14th, 2025 8:22 AM
Feb 14, 2025 Sports
By Rawle Toney
Kaieteur Sports- With winning as his only objective, Jamaican centre-back Romaine Brackenridge has arrived at Slingerz Football Club, ready to make his mark in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League.
The 30-year-old defender is among the club’s key signings for the season as Slingerz FC aims to reclaim the Elite League title, currently held by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC.
“It’s a blessing to be part of the Slingerz FC family,” Brackenridge said on the side-lines of his first training session with the Vergenoegen-based club on Wednesday evening at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence.
Brackenridge brings a wealth of experience, having joined Slingerz FC from Harbour View Football Club, where he spent the last two seasons.
During his tenure with the “Stars of the East,” he played a crucial role in their defensive line, helping the team remain competitive in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL).
The versatile defender has already tasted success at the highest levels of Caribbean football, winning two Jamaica Premier League titles, one with Harbour View in 2022 and another with Portmore United FC in 2019.
In addition to domestic league glory, Brackenridge was a key player in Portmore United winning the 2019 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship, solidifying his reputation as a formidable presence in defence.
“I came here to win, not to participate. With my talent, coming to this club, I’m here to win things and make the club better than it is right now,” Brackenridge told reporters.
Slingerz FC has long been regarded as one of Guyana’s premier football clubs. Since its inception in 2013, the club has won every major domestic tournament it has entered.
In 2016, Slingerz FC was crowned the inaugural GFF Elite League champions. However, a fallout with the Guyana Football Federation forced the club to cease operations shortly after, temporarily halting its dominance in local football.
Following its return to competitive football in 2022, Slingerz FC quickly re-established itself as a powerhouse, first dominating the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) competitions before securing a spot back in the Elite League.
Last season, the team finished as runners-up, narrowly missing out on the title to GDF FC despite an impressive unbeaten run.
When asked about his thoughts on helping Slingerz FC surpass their rivals, Brackenridge remained focused on the task at hand.
“My priority is this team. First, I want to focus on making Slingerz FC the best it can be, and when the time comes, we will take care of the competition,” he stated confidently.
Brackenridge is determined to leave a lasting legacy at Slingerz FC, emphasizing his commitment to hard work and success. “I plan to hand back this jersey in a better place than when I received it. I’ll put in the work, day in and day out, to ensure that happens,” he added.
Adding to the club’s growing strength, Brackenridge will be joined this season by other high-profile acquisitions, including former Canadian U-20 international defender Terique Mohammed and ex-GDF FC talisman Kelsey Benjamin.
