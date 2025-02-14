ANUG condemns divisive and degrading remarks by Dr. David Hinds

Dear Editor,

Dr. David Hinds, co-leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), recently made reckless and inflammatory remarks on his February 11, 2025 ‘Politics 101’ program, referring to certain Afro-Guyanese individuals as “lick bottoms,” “house slaves,” and “sell outs” for not aligning with his political views. He criticized those supporting President Irfaan Ali’s leadership, labeling them derogatorily and suggesting they were betraying their race.

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) is deeply disappointed by the recent comments made by Dr. David Hinds where he referred to Afro-Guyanese individuals who do not align with his political views as “lick bottoms,” “house slaves,” and “sell-outs.” Such language (and this being the sanitized version) is not only offensive to Afro-Guyanese but all right-thinking Guyanese, and is dangerously divisive at a time when Guyana needs unity more than ever. The genesis of ANUG’s formation was as a result of continued division in Guyanese politics and we see ourselves as the standard bearers for a unified Guyana, with a central objective of our party being the call for Inclusive Governance involving Guyanese from all walks of life, ethnicities, religious persuasions, political affiliation, etc.

ANUG firmly believes that every citizen’s egalitarianism affords them the opportunity to think and act independently in choosing political affiliation- without being subjected to such iniquitous labels or undergo public ridicule. True leadership encourages critical thinking, respectful discourse and collaborative relationships, rather than resorting to insults focused on shaming individually or collectively (in this case our Afro-Guyanese brothers) for their personal convictions and preferences. Dr. Hind’s recent emotional outburst clearly reflects the thinking of an unhinged individual who has control issues and possibly an indictment of the political organization he leads. This insulting diatribe is unmeritorious and organizations or individuals that have or continue to be associated with Dr. Hinds will be irretrievably tainted by such inflammatory comments. They can exculpate themselves by publicly decrying this travesty and possibly disassociate themselves from Dr. Hinds and his comments. ANUG is implicitly stating determination to hold Dr. Hinds in abeyance until and unless he issues a public apology to all Guyanese especially our Afro-Guyanese brethren. Additionally, ANUG recommends that Dr. Hinds commence remedial therapy to reorient his thought and possibly, his personal health since no right-thinking individual or leader would display such proclivities.

The struggle for equality and justice is not furthered by fostering division among our own people. It is strengthened when we embrace diversity of thought and engage in meaningful dialogue. We urge Dr. Hinds and all political voices to reject inflammatory rhetoric and focus in contributing to the constructive, inclusive national conversation that Guyana deserves and which ANUG has made as our gold standard.

ANUG remains committed to a Guyana where every citizen is valued for their contributions, not judged based on their political affiliation. We call on all leaders, commentators, and political activists to hold themselves to a higher standard of respect and decency in public discourse.

ANUG will be formally approaching the Ethnic Relations Committee (ERC) to seek redress with the expectation that there will be a discontinuance of such action, from the likes of Dr. Hinds or anyone in the future.

We ask for the following from Dr. Hinds:

A Public Apology

Dr. Hinds should acknowledge that his words were inappropriate and issue a formal apology to those he offended. A true leader must be willing to reflect on their statements and take responsibility for their impact. We believe that no one is perfect and we all can err but it is our duty to correct past mistakes. Just recently, a well-known Guyanese Businessman and Leader made a mistake regarding our international border at a symposium and when faced with condemnation from all patriotic Guyanese did the right thing in apologizing for his mistake. Dr. Hinds should take a page out of his book.

Engage in Constructive Dialogue

Rather than using divisive language, Dr. Hinds should participate in open discussions with not only Afro-Guyanese but Guyanese from diverse political and ethnic backgrounds and let his plans and policies do the talking. ANUG is willing to facilitate a public forum where different perspectives can be shared respectfully.

Commit to Responsible Commentary

As a public figure, Dr. Hinds has a platform that influences national discourse. He should pledge to promote discussions that encourage unity, mutual respect, and critical thought instead of using inflammatory rhetoric.

Promote Political Freedom and Tolerance

Dr. Hinds should publicly affirm that every Guyanese has the right to their own political beliefs without fear of insult or discrimination. Democracy thrives on diversity of opinion, and leaders must encourage this rather than suppress it.

Support Initiatives for National Cohesion

Dr. Hinds was most recently a part of a government that had an entire Ministry dedicated to Social Cohesion which aimed to participate in efforts aimed at bridging racial and political divides in Guyana. He clearly has forgotten the meaning or declared purpose of that Ministry with his actions. Instead of creating division, he should be advocating for joint public discussions, community engagement projects, educating our youngsters on why social cohesion is important and support initiatives promoting tolerance and inclusivity.

ANUG commits once more to the Guyanese population that we will push for a different kind of politics where respect and togetherness in nation building is paramount, everyone is welcome to respectfully promote their ideas and policies and the rule of law is adhered to. We may be small in numbers or still considered a new party but we certainly can lead by example. Guyana and all Guyanese will benefit from a nation where leaders and politicians put Guyana first and inclusiveness, transparency, meritocracy and accountability are hallmarks.

ANUG

