(A Step Forward in Healthcare: The addition of Mammography Machines)

Latest update February 14th, 2025 8:22 AM
Feb 14, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 12 women worldwide are diagnosed with Breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent, life-threatening diseases to women worldwide. This is the most common cancer in women and remains a significant global health concern.
Early detection is crucial if we want to improve survival rates and I strongly believe that with the advancement in medical technology and making the right investment plays a vital role in this fight.
On Tuesday, the spotlight was on Linden with the commissioning of a brand-new mammography machine at the Linden Hospital Complex. This was a commitment made by the Minister of Health as an intervention to detect early stages in breast cancer to save lives.
In fact, what you should know is that the quality of the Siemens mammography machines is among the best globally and are considered to be very efficient because of their advanced imaging technology and user-friendly. These machines offer a wide-angle 3D tomosynthesis with a 50-degree tube movement- this means that the mammographer/radiologic technologist will be able to capture the highly detailed images in a greater depth resolution (Superior Imaging Quality), it will also provide a faster and much more accurate diagnoses.
In the world of advanced technology, the Siemens mammography is AI-assisted which will help the radiologist detect any other abnormalities.
With this machine patient comfort and reduced radiation exposure is guaranteed since the soft Comp paddles that adjusts to the breast’s shape, minimizing discomfort during the compression process.
Previously, if women needed a mammography, she would have had to travel all the way to GPHC to access these services, which ever part of the country she resided. Today, apart from Linden, New Amsterdam, Suddie and Lethem will be getting their own Siemens Mammography Machines.
I believe that this is an impactful investment that will save the lives of many women out there due to early detection. This marks another achievement of the Government’s agenda of Decentralizing and providing quality health care services. That is how a caring government operates.
Regards,
Sachin Persaud
(A Step Forward in Healthcare: The addition of Mammography Machines)
(A Step Forward)
Feb 14, 2025Kaieteur Sports- With a number of new faces expected to grace the platform with their presence in a competitive setting on Sunday at Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium, longtime partner of...
Feb 14, 2025
Feb 14, 2025
Feb 14, 2025
Feb 14, 2025
Feb 13, 2025
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- There comes a time in the life of a nation when silence is no longer an option, when the... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]