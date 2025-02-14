Latest update February 14th, 2025 8:22 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

A Step Forward in Healthcare: The addition of Mammography Machines

Feb 14, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 12 women worldwide are diagnosed with Breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent, life-threatening diseases to women worldwide. This is the most common cancer in women and remains a significant global health concern.

Early detection is crucial if we want to improve survival rates and I strongly believe that with the advancement in medical technology and making the right investment plays a vital role in this fight.

On Tuesday, the spotlight was on Linden with the commissioning of a brand-new mammography machine at the Linden Hospital Complex. This was a commitment made by the Minister of Health as an intervention to detect early stages in breast cancer to save lives.

In fact, what you should know is that the quality of the Siemens mammography machines is among the best globally and are considered to be very efficient because of their advanced imaging technology and user-friendly. These machines offer a wide-angle 3D tomosynthesis with a 50-degree tube movement- this means that the mammographer/radiologic technologist will be able to capture the highly detailed images in a greater depth resolution (Superior Imaging Quality), it will also provide a faster and much more accurate diagnoses.

In the world of advanced technology, the Siemens mammography is AI-assisted which will help the radiologist detect any other abnormalities.

With this machine patient comfort and reduced radiation exposure is guaranteed since the soft Comp paddles that adjusts to the breast’s shape, minimizing discomfort during the compression process.

Previously, if women needed a mammography, she would have had to travel all the way to GPHC to access these services, which ever part of the country she resided. Today, apart from Linden, New Amsterdam, Suddie and Lethem will be getting their own Siemens Mammography Machines.

I believe that this is an impactful investment that will save the lives of many women out there due to early detection. This marks another achievement of the Government’s agenda of Decentralizing and providing quality health care services. That is how a caring government operates.

Regards,

Sachin Persaud

(A Step Forward in Healthcare: The addition of Mammography Machines)

(A Step Forward)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Fitness Express helps to fuel GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship on Feb. 16

Fitness Express helps to fuel GAPLF Novices/Juniors Championship on...

Feb 14, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- With a number of new faces expected to grace the platform with their presence in a competitive setting on Sunday at Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium, longtime partner of...
Read More
Brackenridge ready to lead Slingerz FC to Elite League title

Brackenridge ready to lead Slingerz FC to Elite...

Feb 14, 2025

Day 2 abandoned due to rain, as teams pray for sunshine heading into 3rd

Day 2 abandoned due to rain, as teams pray for...

Feb 14, 2025

Shamar Joseph ‘Shocked and Honoured’ by ESPNCricinfo Awards Recognition

Shamar Joseph ‘Shocked and Honoured’...

Feb 14, 2025

One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup set for Sunday February 16th at Bath Sports Club

One Guyana Mashramani Softball Cup set for Sunday...

Feb 14, 2025

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected...

Feb 13, 2025

Features/Columnists

  • Protest electoral tyranny

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- There comes a time in the life of a nation when silence is no longer an option, when the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]