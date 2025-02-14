A Step Forward in Healthcare: The addition of Mammography Machines

Dear Editor,

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 12 women worldwide are diagnosed with Breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent, life-threatening diseases to women worldwide. This is the most common cancer in women and remains a significant global health concern.

Early detection is crucial if we want to improve survival rates and I strongly believe that with the advancement in medical technology and making the right investment plays a vital role in this fight.

On Tuesday, the spotlight was on Linden with the commissioning of a brand-new mammography machine at the Linden Hospital Complex. This was a commitment made by the Minister of Health as an intervention to detect early stages in breast cancer to save lives.

In fact, what you should know is that the quality of the Siemens mammography machines is among the best globally and are considered to be very efficient because of their advanced imaging technology and user-friendly. These machines offer a wide-angle 3D tomosynthesis with a 50-degree tube movement- this means that the mammographer/radiologic technologist will be able to capture the highly detailed images in a greater depth resolution (Superior Imaging Quality), it will also provide a faster and much more accurate diagnoses.

In the world of advanced technology, the Siemens mammography is AI-assisted which will help the radiologist detect any other abnormalities.

With this machine patient comfort and reduced radiation exposure is guaranteed since the soft Comp paddles that adjusts to the breast’s shape, minimizing discomfort during the compression process.

Previously, if women needed a mammography, she would have had to travel all the way to GPHC to access these services, which ever part of the country she resided. Today, apart from Linden, New Amsterdam, Suddie and Lethem will be getting their own Siemens Mammography Machines.

I believe that this is an impactful investment that will save the lives of many women out there due to early detection. This marks another achievement of the Government’s agenda of Decentralizing and providing quality health care services. That is how a caring government operates.

Regards,

Sachin Persaud

