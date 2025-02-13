TCL hand over trophies for Mashramani Street Football Championships Final

Kaieteur Sports-Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) and their CEMEX brand yesterday handed over the trophies that will be up for grabs Saturday night when the curtains come down on the Mashramani Street Football Championships at the National Park.

TCL Guyana Limited sponsored all the championship trophies for the event with its Logistics and Supply Chain Manager, Juan Fernando Cuellar Castro stating that the initiative was seen as important in developing stronger communities.

“In the end we want to ensure that we are building a better country; building a better Guyana with these activities that lead to developing communities,” Castro said, adding that the company is keen on maintaining its corporate and social responsibility as part of its mandate. As such, he said, there is a lot more initiatives that TCL will roll out in the future.

Commercial Coordinator, Chenel Bovell-Drakes-Robinson facilitated the sponsorship. Castro said that it is very important that the company develop a healthy environment. “Health and safety is very important to us,” he said, adding that they can only accomplish that goal through stakeholder engagement and support.

He commended Sports Management Inc., hosts of the Mashramani Street Football Championships for creating the opportunity for them to be a part of a community-based initiative. Principal of SMI, Edison Jefford thanked the company for their support and singled out Bovell-Drakes-Robinson for her effort in making the 2025 event a success.

The Mashramani Street Football Championships will culminate with a grand Final Four and Final Saturday night. Along with the trophies, the winner will pocket $500,000, second place $300,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000. The Most Valubale Player (MVP) of the tournament gets $50,000 and trophy.

There will also be a Plate Playoffs featuring the four losing quarterfianlists and the top two teams from the Super-16 round for a total purse of $100,000 while each of the top three teams in this competition will be rewarded with one case of Magnum Tonic Wine.

