Seamstress placed on bail for computer fraud 

Feb 13, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-A 26-six-year-old seamstress was placed on 80,000 bail when she appeared at the Wales Magistrate’s Court to answer the charge of Obtaining Money by False Pretence.

Charged with Obtaining Money by False Pretence, Uriana Scott

Uriana Scott of Lot 88 David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara was charged on February 11, 2025 for Obtaining Money by False Pretence. She was arrested on February 4, 2025.  Magistrate Rondel Weever read the charge to Scott to which she pleaded not guilty. She was placed on $80,000 bail and is set to return to court on March 5, 2025.  Scott was charged for allegedly using a computer and obtained money by false pretense from Marvin Peters on February 2, 2025 at Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

