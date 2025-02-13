Same old dirty tricks, same old licks!

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News-Dem boys seh if yuh keep doing de same thing over and over, and expect different results, is either yuh real dunce or yuh just stubborn. Well, de Pee Pee Pee See boys dem proving once again dat dem ain’t learn nuttin’! Same old dirty tricks, same old lies, same old fabricated stories—like a jukebox stuck pon de same scratchy record.

Dem think people stupid. But Guyanese get wise. Yuh could only fool people fuh so long before dem start seeing through de smoke and mirrors. Every election cycle, same ting—dem spread all kinda wild story, and try fuh scare people into voting fuh dem. But guess wah? People fed up!

Dem boys seh when yuh try to sell people stale bread as fresh, dem gon spit it out. And da is exactly wah happening to de Pee Pee Pee See. Every time dem try one ah dem dirty tricks, it backfiring like a car wid bad plugs.

Just de other day, dem try one ah dem grand propaganda moves, but instead ah people swallowing it, dem laughing till dem belly hurting. Even de diehard supporters asking, “Wah kinda nonsense is dis?”

Dem boys seh de problem wid de Pee Pee Pee See is dat dem underestimate de intelligence of Guyanese people. Yuh could spin all yuh want, yuh could mek up all kind a story but people seeing right through it like glass.

And yuh know wah funny? De more dem push dem dirty tricks, de more people turn off. Like a man who get ketch wid he hand in de cookie jar and still swearing he ain’t thief nuttin’. Is like de Pee Pee Pee falling in dem own trap.

Dem boys seh de Pee Pee Pee See better change dem strategy, or else de only ting dem gon convince people of is dat dem desperate and running scared.

And when a government desperate and running scared, yuh know de people ready fuh change!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Same old dirty tricks, same old licks!)