Latest update February 13th, 2025 4:37 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Same old dirty tricks, same old licks!

Feb 13, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News-Dem boys seh if yuh keep doing de same thing over and over, and expect different results, is either yuh real dunce or yuh just stubborn. Well, de Pee Pee Pee See boys dem proving once again dat dem ain’t learn nuttin’! Same old dirty tricks, same old lies, same old fabricated stories—like a jukebox stuck pon de same scratchy record.

Dem think people stupid. But Guyanese get wise. Yuh could only fool people fuh so long before dem start seeing through de smoke and mirrors. Every election cycle, same ting—dem  spread all kinda wild story, and try fuh scare people into voting fuh dem. But guess wah? People fed up!

Dem boys seh when yuh try to sell people stale bread as fresh, dem gon spit it out. And da is exactly wah happening to de Pee Pee Pee See. Every time dem try one ah dem dirty tricks, it backfiring like a car wid bad plugs.

Just de other day, dem try one ah dem grand propaganda moves, but instead ah people swallowing it, dem laughing till dem belly hurting. Even de diehard supporters asking, “Wah kinda nonsense is dis?”

Dem boys seh de problem wid de Pee Pee Pee See is dat dem underestimate de intelligence of Guyanese people. Yuh could spin all yuh want, yuh could mek up all kind a story but people seeing right through it like glass.

And yuh know wah funny? De more dem push dem dirty tricks, de more people turn off. Like a man who get ketch wid he hand in de cookie jar and still swearing he ain’t thief nuttin’. Is like de Pee Pee Pee falling in dem own trap.

Dem boys seh de Pee Pee Pee See better change dem strategy, or else de only ting dem gon convince people of is dat dem desperate and running scared.

And when a government desperate and running scared, yuh know de people ready fuh change!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Same old dirty tricks, same old licks!)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Feb 13, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3… -GHE (1st innings 87-4) Blades 3-15 Kaieteur Sports-Guyana Harpy Eagles were put on the back-foot early thanks to rain, coupled with a fiery spell...
Read More
TCL hand over trophies for Mashramani Street Football Championships Final

TCL hand over trophies for Mashramani Street...

Feb 13, 2025

Nagassar was re-elected as President of GCUC

Nagassar was re-elected as President of GCUC

Feb 13, 2025

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-over fixtures

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest...

Feb 13, 2025

Golden Jaguars CONCACAF home match against Guatemala relocated to Barbados

Golden Jaguars CONCACAF home match against...

Feb 13, 2025

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport endorses Mashramani Street Football Championships

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport endorses...

Feb 12, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]