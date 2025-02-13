Latest update February 13th, 2025 4:37 PM

Nagassar was re-elected as President of GCUC

Feb 13, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- Essequibian Dawchan Nagassar was re-elected the head of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) when the body that controls Cricket Umpires across Guyana held its AMG and Elections on Sunday at the ECB Hostel in Anna Regina on Essequibo Coast.

The largest delegations of candidates in recent times made the trip from Berbice and Demerara to join their Essequibian counterparts and 49 votes were cast.

The new GCUC Executive (from left) Chandraban Rajnarine, Moses Rampal, Dawchan Nagassar, Stephon Josiah, Javed Persaud.

The Agenda included minutes of the 2023 Meeting, adoption of the Minutes, Matters arising out of the Minutes, Correspondence, Area Association reports (Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo) the President’s, Secretary’s and Treasurer’s reports, any other business and Resolutions/Motions.

At the elections, Nagassar was challenged by Shannon Crawford for the Presidency and won 27-22, while Ryan Banwarie lost by a similar margin to Nandkumar Shivsankar for Vice-President.

Moses Rampal (Secretary), Javed Persaud (Treasurer) and (Stephon Josiah) were re-elected unopposed, while Sean Devers was re-elected as PRO but declined due to work commitments and the position was taken by Chandraban Rajnarine.

GCUC ELECTION RESULTS Dawchan Nagassar -President – Essequibo

Nandkumar Shivsankar – Vice President – Demerara

Moses Rampal – Secretary- Berbice

Javid Persaud – Treasurer- Demerara

Chandraban Rajnarine – PRO- Demerara

Stephon Josiah – Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer – Demerara

Ava Baker – Committee Member- Demerara

Chatnarine Persaud – Committee Member- Demerara

Fazal Goberdhan- Committee Member – Essequibo

Imran Moakan- Committee Member- Berbice

(Sean Devers)

