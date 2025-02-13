Latest update February 13th, 2025 4:37 PM
Feb 13, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor,
I write in response to Mr. Eddy Layne’s letter “Mr. Lelon Saul’s push for biometric voting is premature and lacks conclusive evidence,” published in Kaieteur News on February 8, 2025. The letter critiques my advocacy for biometric verification at polling stations in Guyana, arguing that the proposal is premature and lacks adequate evidence.
While Mr. Layne raises valid concerns about the risks of hasty implementation, he overlooks nuanced aspects and global precedents that could contribute to a more balanced discussion. Furthermore, if Mr. Layne had been more attentive; he would have recognised that my advocacy primarily focuses on verification rather than electronic voting.
His letter takes a cautious approach, which is understandable, but it comes across as overly dismissive. While my proposal may not include all the necessary details and contextual evidence, it is important to recognize that biometric verification at polling stations is not inherently problematic; its success depends on careful implementation. Thus, policymakers in Guyana should prioritise the urgent implementation of this system to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.
Sincerely,
Lelon A. Saul
Lt Col (Retired)
(In reply to Mr. Eddy Layne)
