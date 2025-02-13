Latest update February 13th, 2025 4:37 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

In reply to Mr. Eddy Layne

Feb 13, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

I write in response to Mr. Eddy Layne’s letter “Mr. Lelon Saul’s push for biometric voting is premature and lacks conclusive evidence,” published in Kaieteur News on February 8, 2025. The letter critiques my advocacy for biometric verification at polling stations in Guyana, arguing that the proposal is premature and lacks adequate evidence.

While Mr. Layne raises valid concerns about the risks of hasty implementation, he overlooks nuanced aspects and global precedents that could contribute to a more balanced discussion. Furthermore, if Mr. Layne had been more attentive; he would have recognised that my advocacy primarily focuses on verification rather than electronic voting.

His letter takes a cautious approach, which is understandable, but it comes across as overly dismissive. While my proposal may not include all the necessary details and contextual evidence, it is important to recognize that biometric verification at polling stations is not inherently problematic; its success depends on careful implementation. Thus, policymakers in Guyana should prioritise the urgent implementation of this system to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.

Sincerely,

Lelon A. Saul

Lt Col (Retired)

(In reply to Mr. Eddy Layne)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Feb 13, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3… -GHE (1st innings 87-4) Blades 3-15 Kaieteur Sports-Guyana Harpy Eagles were put on the back-foot early thanks to rain, coupled with a fiery spell...
Read More
TCL hand over trophies for Mashramani Street Football Championships Final

TCL hand over trophies for Mashramani Street...

Feb 13, 2025

Nagassar was re-elected as President of GCUC

Nagassar was re-elected as President of GCUC

Feb 13, 2025

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-over fixtures

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest...

Feb 13, 2025

Golden Jaguars CONCACAF home match against Guatemala relocated to Barbados

Golden Jaguars CONCACAF home match against...

Feb 13, 2025

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport endorses Mashramani Street Football Championships

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport endorses...

Feb 12, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]