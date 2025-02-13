Latest update February 13th, 2025 4:37 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-over fixtures

Feb 13, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Cricket Association Division Two 40-Over Cricket Competition continued last Sunday at the Farm and YMCA grounds, with Herstelling CTI and Eccles Sports Club registering victories ahead of the fifth round of play.

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-over fixtures

Delroy Williams stared for Herstelling CTI with 6-50.

Herstelling CTI secured an emphatic eight-wicket win over Timehri Cricket Club while chasing. Delroy Williams was the standout bowler, wreaking havoc on Timehri’s batting lineup and restricting them to 130 all out in 22 overs. Williams picked up six wickets for 50 runs, while Ayra Persaud provided strong support with figures of 2-33, limiting Timehri to a modest total.

In response, Zymual Ramsammy and Michael Deonarine dominated the Timehri bowlers. Ramsammy played a blistering knock, smashing four fours and seven sixes in his 78-run innings to take Herstelling past the target. Deonarine contributed a valuable 30 runs, which included three fours and a six, guiding his side to 134-2 in just 14.2 overs. Herstelling clinched victory convincingly by eight wickets.

At the YMCA ground, Eccles Sports Club dismantled Diamond Sports Club by 102 runs to register a commanding win. Batting first, Eccles posted a formidable total of 275-9 in their allotted 40 overs. The charge was led by Narendra Persaud and Myhiem Khan, both scoring half-centuries. Khan showcased a masterclass innings of 86 runs, while Persaud entertained with a well-compiled 75, setting the tone for Eccles’ dominant performance.

In reply, Diamond Sports Club struggled and was bowled out for 173. Kevin Plant showed some resistance, scoring 62 runs in a losing effort. However, Eccles’ bowlers proved too strong, with Mark Cumberbatch starring with figures of 4-27, while Krsna Singh chipped in with 2-12, ensuring Diamond fell short by 102 runs.

Action continues this weekend with Ruimveldt Sports Club facing Patrewta Sawmill Cricket Club at Farm Ground on Saturday, while Silverbullet Sports Club take on Providence Cricket Club at YMCA on the same day.

Sunday’s fixtures include Herstelling ‘A’ battling Sandpiper Sports Club at Farm, while North Soesdyke Sports Club face Peter’s Hall Cricket Club at YMCA Ground. Matches start at 10:00 AM daily.

(Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-over fixtures)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show|| February, 10th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Feb 13, 2025

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3… -GHE (1st innings 87-4) Blades 3-15 Kaieteur Sports-Guyana Harpy Eagles were put on the back-foot early thanks to rain, coupled with a fiery spell...
Read More
TCL hand over trophies for Mashramani Street Football Championships Final

TCL hand over trophies for Mashramani Street...

Feb 13, 2025

Nagassar was re-elected as President of GCUC

Nagassar was re-elected as President of GCUC

Feb 13, 2025

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-over fixtures

Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest...

Feb 13, 2025

Golden Jaguars CONCACAF home match against Guatemala relocated to Barbados

Golden Jaguars CONCACAF home match against...

Feb 13, 2025

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport endorses Mashramani Street Football Championships

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport endorses...

Feb 12, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]