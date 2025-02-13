Herstelling and Eccles SC chalk up wins in latest EBDCA/D&R Construction 40-over fixtures

Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Cricket Association Division Two 40-Over Cricket Competition continued last Sunday at the Farm and YMCA grounds, with Herstelling CTI and Eccles Sports Club registering victories ahead of the fifth round of play.

Herstelling CTI secured an emphatic eight-wicket win over Timehri Cricket Club while chasing. Delroy Williams was the standout bowler, wreaking havoc on Timehri’s batting lineup and restricting them to 130 all out in 22 overs. Williams picked up six wickets for 50 runs, while Ayra Persaud provided strong support with figures of 2-33, limiting Timehri to a modest total.

In response, Zymual Ramsammy and Michael Deonarine dominated the Timehri bowlers. Ramsammy played a blistering knock, smashing four fours and seven sixes in his 78-run innings to take Herstelling past the target. Deonarine contributed a valuable 30 runs, which included three fours and a six, guiding his side to 134-2 in just 14.2 overs. Herstelling clinched victory convincingly by eight wickets.

At the YMCA ground, Eccles Sports Club dismantled Diamond Sports Club by 102 runs to register a commanding win. Batting first, Eccles posted a formidable total of 275-9 in their allotted 40 overs. The charge was led by Narendra Persaud and Myhiem Khan, both scoring half-centuries. Khan showcased a masterclass innings of 86 runs, while Persaud entertained with a well-compiled 75, setting the tone for Eccles’ dominant performance.

In reply, Diamond Sports Club struggled and was bowled out for 173. Kevin Plant showed some resistance, scoring 62 runs in a losing effort. However, Eccles’ bowlers proved too strong, with Mark Cumberbatch starring with figures of 4-27, while Krsna Singh chipped in with 2-12, ensuring Diamond fell short by 102 runs.

Action continues this weekend with Ruimveldt Sports Club facing Patrewta Sawmill Cricket Club at Farm Ground on Saturday, while Silverbullet Sports Club take on Providence Cricket Club at YMCA on the same day.

Sunday’s fixtures include Herstelling ‘A’ battling Sandpiper Sports Club at Farm, while North Soesdyke Sports Club face Peter’s Hall Cricket Club at YMCA Ground. Matches start at 10:00 AM daily.

