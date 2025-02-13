Guyanese at India’s Kumbh Mela

Dear Editor

Several Guyanese and other Indo-Caribbeans visited and others plan to visit Prayagraj for worshipping and darshan (blessings) during the holy Maha Kumbh Mela period. It is the holiest pilgrimage for Hindus. Guyanese and others took a dip in the holy river – three rivers meet (confluence point) at Prayagraj for this Maha Kumbh – a once in a lifetime experience as the next one in that city will be decades away. They offered prayers to the sun and the Ganga River amid the chanting of mantras and made offerings to the lord. They performed rituals, including ‘aarti’ and some also went for a boat ride where the three rivers meet.

The Maha Kumbh began on Jan 13 (Makar Sankrinti – when the earth begins its journey to end the winter solstice as it tilts closer to the sun for warmer and longer days) and will conclude on Shivratri (February 26), one of the holiest festivals for Hindus; Many Guyanese from the diaspora plan to spend Shivratri in India. The kumbh is the largest religious gathering with hundreds of millions of people in attendance.

Some days attracted over twelve million people with the holiest day attracting 35 million worshippers. Every dignitary of India, including the President, PM, Ministers, Governors, actors (such as Amitabh Bachchan), actresses (such Hema Malini), cricketers, took a dip in the holy river. This Maha Kumbh takes place after a gap of six years following a mini Kumbh in January 2019 at which this writer was an invitee. The Maha Kumbh comes around every twelve years and is rotated at four different rivers and cities — Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik; a mini kumbh is observed, according to the Hindu scriptures, every three years at the bank of a holy river rotating to another holy river followed by the Maha Kumbh on the 12th year.

Ganga Puja is usually conducted at the river bank and there are cultural programmes and feasts.

Kumbh usually attracts hundreds of millions of worshippers; people came from all over the world to witness and or partake in the festivities and rituals. The present Maha Kumbh has so far attracted 420 million people who have taken a dip in the river. It is believed that those who take a bath in the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, called the Holy Triveni Sangham, will have their sins or bad deeds washed away. A massive tent city has been set up to accommodate the throngs of worshippers and visitors.

The Indian government provided free transport (air and ground) and hospitality to foreign Ambassadors (and high Commissioners) in Delhi for a tour of the Maha Kumbh a week ago; some 78 missions (over Ambassadors and spouses) went on the tour. Some emissaries took a dip in the river. The government of India tendered an invitation for one or two Ministers of diaspora governments and selected media to visit and or partake in the kumbh mela and a conference on the banks of the river from February 20 to 23. This writer will be at the kumbh from the 20 following a visit in December and January for the 2025 edition of the Pravasi Bharatya Divas or celebration of the 40 million Indian diaspora.

Guyanese, Trinis, and Surinamese who went to the Maha Kumbh, said they engaged in intense spiritual devotion, describing the experience as heavenly with a feeling of divine connection with God. They said they prayed for peace, happiness, prosperity, wisdom, and good health for themselves, their family, and their nation.

