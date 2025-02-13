Latest update February 13th, 2025 4:37 PM

GPHC fires senior doctor over stillbirth

Feb 13, 2025 News

—-two others Suspended

GPHC-The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has concluded its internal investigation into the recent stillbirth case at term pregnancy, which was reported in the media. The investigation was conducted thoroughly to ensure a comprehensive review of all aspects of care provided during the incident.

The hospital’s independent review panel determined that the managing doctors did not adhere to the required medical protocols and thereafter made several recommendations.

These recommendations have been accepted and implemented by GPHC’s management and include:

  •  The termination of a senior doctor who had oversight of the shift and case and whose failure to supervise contributed to breaches in protocol.
  • The suspension of two doctors with senior oversight of the case for a period of 28 days.

The hospital administration has since met with the patient and her relatives to provide a full update on the investigation’s outcome and the corrective actions taken. The family has indicated their satisfaction with the measures implemented.

GPHC deeply regrets that this incident occurred and acknowledges the impact on the affected family. We reaffirm our commitment to continuous improvement, accountability, and upholding the highest standards of patient care.

The hospital will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.
(Full statement from GPHC)

