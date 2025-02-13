Govt vows to fight City Hall over Carifesta Avenue lands in court

Kaieteur News-Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC has said that the legal course of action by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) in relation to the land at Carifesta Avenue earmarked for a hotel development will be strenuously defended. Nandlall said as a result, the outcome is likely to result in the council incurring unnecessary legal costs.

The AG was at the time responding to city Mayor, Alfred Mentore’s stance that the Council will be pursuing legal action to assert ownership of the lands at Carifesta Avenue and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

The land was allocated by the Government of Guyana to Qatari investors for the construction of a USD $300 seafront hotel. In a response posted via his social media page on Wednesday, Nandlall said the government’s position on being the owner of the property has not changed.

Nandlall noted that he had publicly advised since then that if the City Council holds a contrary view and is in possession of legal documents supporting that position, they should seek legal recourse. “They have not done so. One year later, like a broken record, we hear this claim again.”

“Needless to say,” the AG noted that “any legal proceedings filed will be strenuously defended and if determined to be without merit, those who instituted them may not only be exposed to substantial legal costs but also liabilities for any financial losses occasioned by such litigation.”

Mentore has said that the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is standing its ground on the ownership of the lands at Carifesta Avenue and Thomas Lands, Georgetown. During a statutory meeting held on Monday, Mayor Mentore noted that there has been back and forth verbal discussion on the issue but there has been no particular progress on the ownership of the land. “I strongly believe they are not getting nowhere and as such, we will have to seek legal review in this matter. Where we’re at nothing has been coming forth. We are not anti-development, we just want our fair share…” “I have based on council’s decision been talking to various attorneys and will report at next council on what decision will be taken if government does not reach out for conversation. As it stands, nothing positive has come out from letters sent to His Excellency, the President,” Mentore said.

Last March, the Mayor had written to President Irfaan Ali on the subject of the sale of prime Carifesta Avenue lands. Back then, Mentore told Kaieteur News was given seven days to respond failing which the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) would have determined whether moving to the court is the best way to resolve the matter.

The Mayor said that the letter had informed the President about the Council’s concerns as well as reservations about the sale of the lands. The Mayor and City Council has made it clear that the property was gifted to the City of Georgetown for recreational purposes by former plantation owners in 1887. The said land was being used by the National Insurance Scheme (NIS). Mentore had circulated a transport that purports to show Council’s ownership of the prime waterfront property to the over 30 councillors present at the meeting. He noted that the Council was kept in the dark as it relates to the plan even though it holds a transport to the property.

“I have spoken to my lawyers and have been advised. I am giving the President the courtesy of time to respond in writing or invite me to have a discussion in person. Based on what the response is, I will decide whether the matter goes before Council,” Mentore had said back then. The Qatari Investors are expected to pay G$2B for the prime lands, the Guyana Office for Investment (GOINVEST) had disclosed last year. GOINVEST and signed a memorandum of Understanding with Assets Group, a subsidiary of Power International Holding (PIH) with an expected completion date of March 1st, 2026. The Hotel will house 260 rooms and suites, 150 serviced apartments which will include branded residences and premium villas.

