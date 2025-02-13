Golden Jaguars CONCACAF home match against Guatemala relocated to Barbados

Kaieteur Sports- Due to challenges such as timeline constraints, logistics, and playing conditions, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in consultation with CONCACAF officials, has decided to relocate Guyana’s home leg match against Guatemala to Barbados.

As a result, the Guyana senior men’s national football team, the Golden Jaguars, will play their CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification Series ‘home’ game against Guatemala at the Barbados Football Association’s (BFA) Technical Centre in St. Michael, Barbados. The match is scheduled for Friday, March 21, 2025.

Speaking on the decision, GFF President Wayne Forde explained, “After careful consultations with CONCACAF officials and a thorough review of critical timelines, logistics, and current playing conditions, we determined that the best course of action, in line with competition regulations, was to move our home match against Guatemala to the BFA’s Technical Centre in Barbados.”

Forde emphasized that the GFF remains committed to working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that future designated home fixtures for the national teams can be played on Guyanese soil.

Guyana will kick off their CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification ‘home-and-away’ two-match series against Guatemala on Tuesday, February 25, at the Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City. The return leg, originally scheduled as a home fixture, will now be played in Barbados.

The Golden Jaguars’ last official match was in November 2024, when they secured a 5-3 victory against Barbados. Interestingly, throughout the 2024 period, all of Guyana’s home games were played in Barbados due to the conditions of the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC) in Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile, the GFF has announced that tickets for the upcoming Gold Cup Qualification match in Barbados can be purchased online via TicketPal at the following link: https://secure.ticketpal.com/event/2025-concacaf-gold-cup-preliminary. Physical tickets are also available at the BFA Technical Centre in Barbados.

