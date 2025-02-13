First ever mammogram machine commissioned at Linden Hospital

Kaieteur News-Making it the second machine of its kind to be installed at a public health facility, the Linden Hospital Complex in Region Ten now has it owns state-of-the-art mammogram machine.

The machine, which marks a significant step in expanding breast cancer screening services across the country, was commissioned by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, alongside Regional Health Officer, Dr. Gregory Harris; Regional Executive Officer, Dwight John; Director of Non-communicable Diseases Dr. Lachmine Lall and other officials.

According to information provided by the ministry on Wednesday, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was the only public health facility in the country offering mammography services.

Now with this new machine, residents of Region 10 and surrounding areas have improved access to early breast cancer detection, reducing the need to travel long distances for screenings.

Minister Anthony, in his remarks at the simple ceremony, noted the importance of early detection in reducing cancer-related deaths and that his government is commited to improving cancer care through timely diagnosis and treatment.

According to the ministry, the minister said, “For many years, we have spoken about the need for a structured cancer programme, and now we are taking the necessary steps to implement it. By placing mammography machines in every region, we are making it easier for individuals to access screening services.”

He added too that if they are going to improve the ability of one to survive, they must ensure early detection and swift intervention. He shared that in the past, patients had to wait more than a month for biopsy results, noting that currently that timeframe has been reduced to just three to seven days.

The Linden Hospital Complex is the first of four locations to receive a mammogram machine, with additional units to be commissioned in the coming months.

“The Ministry of Health continues to prioritise improved healthcare accessibility, ensuring that advanced medical technology reaches communities beyond Georgetown,” the ministry reported.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News reported that these machines would be installed at four hospitals, namely the West Demerara Regional Hospital, Linden Hospital Complex, the New Amsterdam Hospital and the Lethem Hospital. At an event last year, the health minister related that breast cancer remains the number one cancer among women in the country. “So in women, cervical cancer is the number two, but breast cancer is number one. And again, we have to make sure that there are affordable mammograms. And so in July of this year (2024), in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency, they’re donating to us four mammogram machines,” he said at the time.

(First ever mammogram machine commissioned at Linden Hospital)