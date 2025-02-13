ExxonMobil makes application for 8th oil project

…as environmental study submitted for 7th

Kaieteur News-ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) has submitted an application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seeking authorisation for an eighth oil project in the Stabroek Block.

The eight project seeks to develop the gas resources at the Longtail site. During a press conference on Wednesday, President of EMGL, Alistair Routledge revealed, “We have just submitted the environmental authorisation application for an eight project, the Longtail project which will start us into developing what are known as the non-associated gas resources.”

He was keen to note that the project also carries substantial liquids and condensate, aiming to produce about 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). The Field Development Plan (FDP) for the project is likely for completion by next year.

Routledge however explained, “This is more of a gas development. We anticipate could be in excess of one billion cubic feet per day of gas handling capacity.” Meanwhile, the EIA for the 7th project- Hammerhead- indicates that a daily production of 130-180,000 bpd is being targeted, as outlined by Exxon’s President.

Routledge said that the company is working to finalize the plan for daily production capacity at the upcoming development, as such, the final target will be outlined in the FDP which he anticipates will be handed over to the government of Guyana (GoG) by March this year. The Exxon boss said he hopes that the Hammerhead project would receive the blessings of the GoG by mid-2025.

The Stabroek measures 26,800 square kilometers or 6.6 million acres. To date, six projects have been sanctioned for development. These include, Liza One, Liza Two, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru and Whiptail. The first three projects are already in operation, producing an average 650,000 bpd, which is likely to be increased before the end of this year with the startup of the fourth development, Yellowtail.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) for Yellowtail – One Guyana – is almost complete and will set sail for Guyana shortly from Singapore. The vessel was designed to produce 250,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, the Errea Wittu FPSO for the Uaru project, also under construction in Singapore, is likely to commence production by 2026. This project will add 250,000 bpd of production. A third FPSO in Singapore to operate the Whiptail development is also making progress and is expected to produce approximately 250,000 by by the end of 2027. According to Routledge, ExxonMobil is preparing for its busiest year yet for SURF installation. SURF refers to the Subsea Umbilicals Risers and Flowlines used in the production of oil and gas. Exxon aims to increase Guyana’s daily rate of production to 1.2 million barrels of oil by 2027.

