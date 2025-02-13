Latest update February 13th, 2025 4:37 PM

Eagles survive shaky start on Rain-affected opening day

Feb 13, 2025 Sports

2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 3…

-GHE (1st innings 87-4) Blades 3-15

Rain had the final say to the opening day’s play.

Kaieteur Sports-Guyana Harpy Eagles were put on the back-foot early thanks to rain, coupled with a fiery spell from West Indies Academy (WIA) pacer Jediah Blades which set the tone for an interesting second day at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

When play in the first Day/Night match ended thanks to consistent showers across the city yesterday, Guyana, who elected to bat after winning the toss; were teetering on 87-4 after 25.4 overs of play.

The pair of Kevin Sinclair (8*) and vice-captain Kemol Savory (17*) will have a mammoth task of repairing the innings come today.

Kemol Savory will be the key to Guyana’s second day turnaround.

Blades operated in name and nature, utilizing the Pink Ball as he cut through the Eagles top-order removing Matthew Nandu (1), big fish Tevin Imlach (1) and a set looking Raymond Perez (29), who was out caught after hitting a quarter of fours.

Rain, mixed with the hostility of the medium-pacer Blades who returned 3-15 from just 7 overs, put Guyana on the back-foot early, as showers continued to threaten the opening day of play.

With three of their top batsmen back in the dressing room, Kevlon Anderson (18) and Savory dropped anchor after the shaky start, finding the ropes with some confident shots which took the champs to somewhat safety, as rain forced an early tea.

Medium-pacer Jediah Blades showed his class with the pink ball.

Anderson fell after play resumed, pinned LBW off the bowling of Johann Layne (1-42), leaving Savory and new man Sinclair to continue the march, as another heavy burst of rain halted play one final time for the evening.

Meanwhile, weather permitting play is set to resume today from 13:00h.  (Clifton Ross)

 

