Contractor caught with marijuana in Pringles tin jailed

Kaieteur News-A contractor who was caught with a quantity of marijuana by a security guard attached to the Zijin AGM Inc during a search was charged on Wednesday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

According to the police, the man identified as Khemraj Lall appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed where the charge of ‘Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking’ was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was handed a $30,000 fine and two months imprisonment.

Lall, 31 was found to be in possession of 62 grams of marijuana on February 10, 2025. Reportedly, the security guard observed Lall carrying four bags which he subsequently examined and his search revealed three Pringles tins. Upon checking the tins, he observed bulky parcels filled with a variety of leaves seeds and stems, suspected to be cannabis.

Further checks revealed there was another tin from the same bag containing more of the suspected narcotic. When questioned by the guard, Lall confirmed ownership of the item with a straight “Yes.” Following this admission, the security guard promptly contacted his supervisor to report the findings and seek further guidance. The officer proceeded to weigh both parcels in the presence of the suspect, determining a total weight of 61.2 grams,” the police said.

The drugs were securely sealed and later handed over to the police. On Wednesday at about 12:15hrs, police arrested Lall, at the Ogle International Airport and the suspect was later escorted to the Sparendaam Police Station to assist with the investigation. He was charged subsequently.

