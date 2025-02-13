Brutus withdraws second lawsuit filed against the state

Kaieteur News- Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus on Thursday withdrew the $100M lawsuit he filed against the Police Service Commission (PSC) sanctioned Tribunal established to investigate him for misconduct in public office.

Details of the withdrawal of the lawsuit were released by the Attorney General’s Chambers on Thursday.

In the “Notice of Withdrawal” Brutus, through his attorneys stated, “Take notice that the above-mentioned matter filed herein on the 27th day of January, 2025 is hereby withdrawn and wholly discontinued”.

The Notice of Withdrawal was copied to the Attorney General Chambers, The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Tribunal set up by the PSC. Brutus’ move to discontinue the case comes days after he was sacked from his position in the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The February 5, 2025 decision to terminate Brutus’s service followed his approach to the High Court to quash all summons issued by the said Tribunal.

From October to January Brutus filed four lawsuits. He has since withdrawn two of them.

In October 2024, he discontinued a constitutional case he filed against various arms of the State alleging victimization, stemming from an ongoing investigation into his alleged involvement in financial crimes.

The following month, he filed another lawsuit against senior cops for misfeasance in public office and demanded $400 million in damages.

In January 2025, he filed a third for racial discrimination followed by the lawsuit he reportedly discontinued on Thursday.

Brutus is facing 261 fraud charges.

