AFC condemns attacks on Dr. Terrence Campbell

Dear Editor

We stand today at a crossroads in our nation’s history. The events unfolding before us are not merely political skirmishes; they are the latest and most brazen attempts by the PPP/C regime to suffocate dissent, corrupt our democracy, and rob the people of Guyana of their rightful prosperity. It is a battle between those who seek to plunder and those who dare to defend the nation’s wealth. And let there be no doubt—the Alliance For Change (AFC) will not yield.

The latest assault on Dr. Terrence Campbell, a member of the Investment Committee of the Natural Resource Fund, is yet another chapter in the PPP/C’s long and sordid history of intimidation and we stand with the PNC and APNU in condemning his vilification and attempts to silence him. What is his crime? That he has the courage to stand up and speak to protect Guyana’s oil wealth from being siphoned away into the abyss of corruption that has become the hallmark of this administration? That he dares to ensure the people’s resources are invested responsibly rather than being used as the private purse of the Irfaan Ali-Bharrat Jagdeo regime?

For this, Jagdeo has launched an unrelenting attack upon him, attempting to discredit, threaten, and silence him. And he is not alone – Anyone who dares to sound a voice against this regime, to threaten its continuation, to look as if they may have a chance at removing them, is immediately targeted, as we have seen in the last few days.

The Ali-Jagdeo government, backed into a corner by their own misdeeds, have resorted to their oldest trick—distraction, deception and threats. As the scandal over the 35 acres of prime state land in Ogle deepens, the PPP/C, like a wounded beast, lashes out in desperation, seeking to divert public attention. Jagdeo shamelessly attempts to muddy the waters by dragging Nigel Hughes into the fray, hurling accusations to mask his own government’s brazen acts of cronyism.

The truth is plain for all to see: while the PPP/C hands over prime real estate to convicted fraudsters and their cronies, they seek to vilify those who expose them. This is their way. When cornered, they attack. When exposed, they attempt to smear others. When caught, they rewrite the narrative. But the people of Guyana are neither blind nor ignorant. The long, sordid shadow of PPP/C corruption stretches from the murky oil deals to the taxpayer-funded extravagances, from the illegal land transfers to the brazen acts of electoral manipulation. Their modus operandi is clear: control, suppress, and loot. They have no shame, no honour, no limits.

We say to Jagdeo, to Ali, and to every official who conspires against the will of the Guyanese people—your time is running out. The people see you for what you are, and no volume of propaganda, no orchestrated attacks, and no manufactured distractions will erase the truth. We call upon every citizen, every patriot, every Guyanese who loves their country to stand firm. To refuse to be cowed by fear. To reject the tyranny of corruption and intimidation. Dr. Campbell stands in the way of the PPP/C’s unchecked greed, and so they seek to destroy him. But let it be known—we stand with him. We stand with all who fight for justice, for accountability, for a Guyana free from the clutches of despotic rule.

The battle for our nation’s future is upon us. And we shall not retreat, we shall not falter, and we shall be victorious.

Regards

Alliance For Change

