Who really abused freedom of the press

Dear Editor,

“Meet the press” (Feb 06, 2025 Editorial, KaiNews) is not really worthy of a riposte. The article is redundant, repetitive and rouses no anger, as it is steeped in generalities, evoking comic laughter. I mean, I was searching with a ‘fine-tooth’ comb to ferret out some evidence of what the writer was trying to purport, but he adduced no evidence in support of his vague ramblings-not a person nor an occasion.

Here is what I mean.

The writer, with great anonymity, declares that “The PPP/C Government was so afraid to face the nation that its top people did everything to avoid reporting to them.” When, where and by whom? Cite some cases please?

Another baseless and unverified assumption (as it really is) the PPP “… is not sharing any details about many burning developments occurring at this crucial time in Guyana’s existence, including oil … (so) Guyanese were left guessing. (And) “Insistent calls for press conferences were largely ignored and dismissed in the most contemptuous manner.”

Again, give me some instances when were these happenings. I submit that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and AG, Anil Nandlall host weekly live updates and ‘all and sundry’ are allowed to proffer questions. In Anil’s case, his “Issues in the News” any caller can hide behind his Facebook platform, or can ask questions on behalf of anyone. Anil is never shy in facing the public, retorting to the opposition or silencing the rabble rousers.

I recall that the VP, during the APNU/AFC tenure openly stated that “These people are hiding from scrutiny … They have been running away from questions, dodging the press … “While we show up every week.” On another occasion, being the then Opposition Leader, he Bharrat Jagdeo, “… rubbished claims made by erstwhile President David Granger, that he has been dealing with domestic issues, which is the main reason why he has not been able to have frequent interactions with the local press.” I have to ask what “Meet the Press” is really trying to stir-up. Editor, I move quickly to educate the ‘suspects’ on things media and ‘press freedom.’

Can anyone forget how Forbes Burnham ‘explicitly and repeatedly’ declared that the ultimate role of the media was to, ‘first and foremost’ operationalise the paramountcy of the PNC over all other institutions-even the state.’ That was law back then.

Burnham’s sophistry and propaganda were couched in his ‘imposed upon others’ view that only developmental (supposedly) information must be disseminated. For him, the only information necessary for public consumption had to be in unison with and furtherance of the government’s, (PNC in reality), ‘developmental agenda/programme. And this legacy explains why during the APNU/AFC period, there was the fear of journalists seeking to report on “all the news that’s fit to print”. In fact, that ExxonMobil deal was done clandestinely. Certain things APNU/AFC did was behind closed doors.

I remind the ‘usual suspects’ that during the height of Burnham’s ‘stifling the opposition press,’ all that was fearfully squeezed out were a weekly four-page Mirror, newsletters (two from the W.P.A. “Open Word” and “Dayclean” and the “Catholic Standard” of the Catholic Church). Even these continuously endured a milieu of fear and intimidation by threats Libelling, intimidation of journalists, and non-delivery of newsprint. Burnham went so far as to saying that there was no foreign newsprint available, but yet donations of same from aboard were denied entry in the country.

This needs to be absorbed. This was reality back then. What we have today is unbridled freedom (even to fabricate, contort and remodel events) by any news entity. Also, with full accessibility to many social platforms, the Opposition in any name, are having a field day. I am thinking what would have been Burnham’s ploy in hushing say Facebook.

Yours truly,

Ray Anderson

(Who really abused freedom of the press)