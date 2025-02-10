Shai Hope claims Green Belt and Dispatch of the Season in ILT20 Triumph

(SportsMax) – Shai Hope’s outstanding performances in the 2025 ILT20 season were rewarded with multiple individual accolades as he played a pivotal role in Dubai Capitals’ title-winning campaign. In addition to helping his team secure the championship with a four-wicket victory over the Desert Vipers, Hope took home the Green Belt as the Best Batter of the tournament and the DP World Dispatch of the Season award for hitting the biggest six of the competition.

Hope’s consistency throughout the season made him an easy choice for the Green Belt, awarded to the tournament’s top batter. He accumulated 527 runs for the Dubai Capitals, finishing well ahead of his closest West Indian competitors, Johnson Charles (357 runs) and Nicholas Pooran (301 runs). Hope’s runs came at an impressive average of 58.55 and included one century and three half-centuries. His last six innings showcased his reliability under pressure: 43 (Final), 47, 74, 45, 36, and 52.

Alongside his Green Belt, Hope also won the DP World Dispatch of the Season, an award given to the batter who hit the longest six in the competition. His ability to clear the ropes with power and precision added an extra dimension to Dubai Capitals’ batting lineup.

While Hope stole the show with the bat, the White Belt for Best Bowler was awarded to Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi, who claimed 21 wickets at an average of 14.95, with best figures of 5-16. Among West Indian bowlers, Jason Holder (17 wickets at 17.88) and Alzarri Joseph (16 wickets at 21.06) were notable performers, though Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani finished ahead of Joseph in the rankings, taking the same number of wickets but at a superior average of 16.06.

Hope’s stellar showing in the ILT20 further solidifies his reputation as one of the most dependable batters in world cricket. His ability to perform consistently, anchor innings, and play aggressive strokes when needed proved invaluable in Dubai Capitals’ road to victory. His contributions were instrumental in securing the franchise’s first-ever ILT20 title, making him one of the standout performers of the tournament.

