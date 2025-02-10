PPP/C proving itself to be non-discriminatory

Dear Editor,

Good news reeks from the headline that “PNCR’s James Bond, attorney Selwyn Pieters throw support behind Pres Ali for a 2nd term.” But before I make a few statements on this development, I have a touch of history for readers, all for the purpose of showing the nation that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic is very broad-based, and has no place for vendetta, recrimination. In fact, the PPP/C has always been non-retaliatory in its politics and practices.

So, even as I reminisce, I remind our citizens in the “Land of one People” that Dr. Cheddi Jagan, from inception, was known to be a man of the people. Just flash back, and conjure up when he was declared the winner of the Central Demerara constituency in the 1947 General Election. His words were emphatic and quite promising, declaring that “”We, the people, have won.” (NB. Not his party as such)

Then almost fifty years later, he repeated that anthem, saying that (not his party but that) the “…Guyanese people had won on October 9, 1992, (right) after his historic victory in the elections.

What am I getting at? It is the fact that Dr. Jagan craved a united Guyana. He looked way beyond party and racial politics, and this philosophy still inheres within the Dr. Irfaan Ali Administration. And thus, there are places for the likes of Attorneys-at-law James Bond and Selwyn Pieters.

Editor, of their own volition, as expressed in a social media post, Peters wrote, that “James Anthony-Bond and Selwyn Pieters share the same view that President Irfaan Ali and the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic will be back for a second term. President Ali is as real as they come and I like him. He is also working very hard on the domestic and international sphere. He may not be perfect for all but no one is perfect. “He who is without sin cast the first stone” John 8:7.”

Then, along the same theme, Bond conveyed “… high praises for President Ali and the PPP/C Government’s commitment (towards) enhancing the lives of citizens, especially youths. And “Recalling the friendly relations the two shared over the years, Bond publicly declared his support for President Ali’s second term in office.”

I can go on, but what is vital to grasp is that this support for the PPP/C, in numbers, quality and intensity is not even solicited; it redounds from the philosophy, integrity and all-embracing culture the party itself. As was preached by Dr. Jagan, there is a place for everyone. Coming to the present, President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali keeps making it clear that “… there is no barrier between him and Guyanese, as his government is working tirelessly to build a ‘One Guyana’, through a community-by-community approach.” In fact, on taking office on August 2, 2020, President Ali immediately embarked on a community campaign, meeting residents at the grass-root level to listen to their concerns, and at no time did he and his subjects showed any kind of partiality to anyone nor any place.

Again, going back to 1992, the Dr. Jagan, the Father of the Nation, echoed that “In this exciting adventure, I expect the fullest cooperation … the progressively minded personalities and organizations, investors, experts and advisors.” He elaborated that “We (will) do so without rancor, without recrimination, without victimization, without in any way trying to cast blame. In this regard, I hope to develop a constructive relationship with Mr. Desmond Hoyte and the leadership of all parties in order to deepen our democratic process and accelerate our economic development.”

Well history has shown that Hoyte was bitter and was sold out to ejecting Dr. Jagan out of power. Hoyte was known for street protests and disturbances. Alas, to his disappointment and failure, the PPP was never interested in settling political scores or opening old wounds. However, it seems that Hoyte’s legacy is in perpetuation. For the PNC, Afro-Guyanese are the exclusive properties of the PNC. For the leaders of the PNC, it is a betrayal that Afro-Guyanese are finding true leadership in the PPP/C and are thus turning over their support to the PPP. I recall how the Leader of the PNC, Aubrey Norton, accused the PPP of buying over the support of Afro-Guyanese, and of Afro-Guyanese of selling their souls. He has even accused businesses which in the old days were in opposition to the PPP of selling their souls to the PPP. Imagine! Let me add this, as I think it is desperation and an unwillingness to face realty that in recent times, PNC members have even called on their dwindling supporters to boycott Afro-Guyanese businesses that accommodate the presence of the President of Guyana, HE Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Selwyn summed it up really well saying that “There is one particular thing I admire in your (Ali’s) administration. It’s the drive to involve youth in agriculture. I went to the Expo a couple of years ago and was thoroughly impressed, and I see when you post the aquaponics, the aeroponics, and I see just recently on East Bank there you’re visiting a farm,” he expressed.

Let me go back to almost three years ago, when Floyd Haynes distanced himself from the infamous ‘Cuffy 250’ (2022) forum that had horribly chosen the topic, “Resisting the emerging apartheid.” Haynes was candid and firm, declaring that he wrote the Chairman of the Committee, Norman Ng-A-Qui, “…protesting his inclusion in the line-up of speakers at that forum, and demanded the immediate removal of his name.”

He actually “…expressed consternation that his name was included on a list of speakers at this ‘Resisting the emerging apartheid state’ forum, organised by the ‘Cuffy 250’ committee. Haynes iterated that, “In my view, this statement is a disservice to all Guyanese, (and) as such, I wish to categorically disassociate myself from it. More importantly, I am a firm supporter of His Excellency the President of Guyana, and I am absolutely convinced that it is not part of the President’s agenda to create any disparity based on race.”

I openly state that The PPP/C was never interested in settling political scores or opening old wounds as seems to be the case of the PNC and others from the Opposition. I personally welcome Selwyn Pieters and James Bond, and I am so happy that the PPP/C has won their hearts.

Yours truly,

Hargesh B. Singh

